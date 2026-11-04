Democrat Rebecca Cooke tops Derrick Van Orden, flipping seat blue

Republican Derrick Van Orden and Democrat Rebecca Cooke.

Democrat Rebecca Cooke took Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, flipping the seat from red to blue in a boost to Democrats’ projected majority in the U.S. House.

Republican Derrick Van Orden conceded the race in the 10 p.m. hour, when Cooke had an 8-point lead with about 70 percent of the vote counted.

Cooke, 38, will now represent the mostly rural district spanning much of western Wisconsin, including the cities of La Crosse, Eau Claire, Stevens Point and Platteville. The battleground district seat that’s remained red since 2022 is one of the most closely watched races in the country. Democrat Ron Kind represented the district for 26 years before Van Orden’s election.

Cooke describes herself as a political outsider, but Republicans say her consulting work makes her a Democratic Party insider.

This was her third run for the seat and second as the Democratic nominee facing Van Orden. Polls largely rated the race as “toss-up” until Cook Political Report changed it to “lean Democrat” in late October.

In August, Cooke beat a challenge from Eau Claire City Council President Emily Berge after being endorsed early on by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democrats’ national campaign arm.

Previously, Cooke owned a small businesses, and operated a nonprofit called the Red Letter Grant, which aimed to support women who owned small businesses. She also touted her background growing up on a dairy farm and “paid her way through college with Pell Grants, work-study jobs, and long shifts as a waitress,” her campaign website says.

The win brings an end to what voters told the Journal Sentinel has been a “nasty” race. While Cooke regularly accused Van Orden of worsening inflation and cutting federal benefits and health care programs, Van Orden, 57, painted Cooke as a radical who supports policies like defunding the police.

Aside from regular attack ads, much of their sparring occurred online. Most recently, an ethics complaint was filed against Van Orden due to his use of AI to create deepfakes of Cooke. Van Orden maintains the image at the center of the complaint was not AI, but instead just an unflattering screenshot from a news segment in La Crosse.

Cooke says healthcare is her first priority

In an Oct. 29 interview with the Journal Sentinel, Cooke said one of her first priorities in Congress will be to expand the Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, which are designed to help eligible individuals and families with low or moderate income afford health insurance, for three more years. The tax credit expired on Dec. 31, 2025 after Congress did not pass an extension.

She called that a short-term solution and added she wants to see a public option get through Congress.

“If people like their private insurance, they can keep it, but having a public option,” she said.

Cooke said she also wants to expand Medicare to cover vision, dental and hearing — “the things that deteriorate as people age.”

“My parents go down to Mexico once a year to get their dental work done because it’s cheaper to do there than it is in our own country,” she said. “This is a district that skews a lot older, so protecting programs like Medicare, Social Security, earned benefits is a big priority of mine too.”

Cooke added that she will look at policies to stabilize farmers, pointing to disruptions caused by President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the war in Iran. She’s also supported a federal moratorium on AI data centers.

“The issue is that all of the things that this administration has hurt farmers, big and small,” she said. “Farmers of all sizes just want to have stable marketplaces to be able to sell their goods to the world, they’re not looking for subsidies or handouts on the back end.”

She spent much of her campaign slamming Republicans’ “one big beautiful” reconcilation bill, which she criticized for cutting healthcare “so that billionaires could get tax breaks.”

“Healthcare is at the top of my platform — making it more affordable, more accessible,” she said. “People have to drive further for care that they need under Van Orden’s watch, and even before the reconciliation bill, two hospitals closed in Eau Claire.”

On the campaign trail, she also reversed her stance on assault rifles, now arguing that people should “have the freedom to own them.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Democrat Rebecca Cooke tops Derrick Van Orden, flipping seat blue

Reporting by Valerie Yurk and Laura Schulte, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

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