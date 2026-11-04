Wisconsin Democrats flip the Legislature in electoral trifecta

The Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison. Photo: Shereen Siewert/Wausau Pilot & Review

MADISON – For the first time in 16 years, Democrats will control both chambers of the Wisconsin Legislature, opening the door to a multitude of progressive policy initiatives spanning healthcare, labor rights, education and more in the coming months as they work with an ally in the governor’s office.

As of 11 p.m., Democrats were on track to flip three Republican seats and retain one targeted seat in the state Senate, giving them 18 seats to Republicans’ 15 – an exact reverse of the current makeup of the chamber.

In the Assembly, Democrats appeared on track to flip as many as eight seats currently held by Republicans, also securing a majority.

“For two years we’ve said that the Wisconsin Senate was the most flippable chamber in the country, and tonight voters across the state proved that to be true,” said Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, in a statement.

“We’re grateful that Wisconsinites have placed their trust in Senate Democrats to deliver progress in our state; now it’s time to get to work cutting costs and building a stronger future for our hardworking men and women,” Hesselbein said.

Democrats have spent the last two years focused on attaining a trifecta – taking control of the Assembly, Senate and governor’s office – after Republicans enjoyed eight years of the same concentration of political power from 2011 to 2018, when Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ousted Republican former Gov. Scott Walker but Republicans held onto the Legislature.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, congratulated Democrats on their achievement in a post on X, promising that under Democratic leadership, conservatives “will offer constructive alternatives, demand accountability, and make sure voters can see the difference between growing government and growing opportunity.”

“For years, Wisconsin has thrived under an approach that made important investments while also reducing the tax burden. That balance delivered economic growth, fiscal responsibility, and opportunity for families and job creators. Republicans remain committed to those same principles: lower costs, a lighter tax burden, and an economy that expands opportunity rather than government,” Vos, who did not run for reelection, wrote in the post.

Second round of legislative elections under new maps

This was the second set of legislative elections under a set of more competitive legislative maps enacted in 2024, drawn by Evers and approved by legislative Republicans. Democrats picked up 10 Assembly seats and four Senate seats that year in the first set of elections under the new districts.

Republicans faced national headwinds this fall as the cost of living and gas prices remained high while President Donald Trump’s approval ratings dipped to record lows. And earlier this year, several key Republican lawmakers announced they would not seek reelection, leaving a leadership vacuum and key competitive seats without an incumbent candidate.

Both parties sought to persuade voters they presented the best shot at enacting policies that would alleviate cost-of-living concerns.

Hesselbein, who is expected to continue leading the Democratic caucus as majority leader in the upcoming legislative session, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a recent interview that meant highlighting proposals like a bill to provide free meals for all K-12 students – an effort Democrats including Evers have promoted for several years – along with proposals to lower the cost of prescription drugs and send more state funds to schools and lower property taxes.

In an interview at the end of last year, Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said the party’s priorities in the Assembly would span a “long list,” including affordability, education, abortion access, workers’ rights and clean water. She also highlighted the school meals proposal and legislation designed to lower prescription drug costs, along with a proposal to expand the state’s homestead tax credit for low-income homeowners and renters.

“With this trifecta, we will end decades of Republican obstruction and build great schools, help families feel financially secure and to save for retirement. We will hold big tech accountable, protect our rights and freedoms, and make Wisconsin a state where everyone can thrive,” Neubauer, who is expected to serve as Assembly speaker, said in a statement Tuesday night.

“We know that people will be counting on us to deliver, and we will deliver. Alongside Governor David Crowley and our Democratic colleagues in the senate, we will show that government can be a force for good and that things can be different with democrats in charge,” Neubauer said.

Democrats flipped targets across the state

Republicans on the campaign trail sought to put as much daylight as possible between state lawmakers and Washington, D.C.

“People obviously are frustrated with high gas prices and what’s been going on out in D.C. and obviously for legislative candidates, that’s out of our control,” Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, told the Journal Sentinel in a recent interview. “But what we can control are things such as property tax relief, income tax relief, and doing what we can to hopefully get that surplus back out to those families who have been impacted most by the affordability crisis right now.”

Senate Democrats declared victory early in the evening in two races: the 5th District, which has long been presented as the chamber’s “most flippable” seat, and the 21st District.

State Rep. Robyn Vining, D-Wauwatosa, led Republican Mike Roberts by more than 13 points in the 5th District, which encompasses communities west of Milwaukee running from Pewaukee through Brookfield, into Wauwatosa and West Allis.

And in the 21st, Democrat Trevor Jung held a lead of more than 16 points over Republican Jim Croft. The district had long been represented by Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, whose retirement created an open seat. The 21st includes part of the city of Racine and parts of northern Racine County, along with Franklin, Greenfield and Hales Corners in Milwaukee County.

State Rep. Jenna Jacobson, D-Oregon, also appeared set to oust Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, in southwestern Wisconsin’s 17th Senate District. The seat was a considerable pickup for Democrats as Marklein, the co-chair of the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee, has long held a reputation as a relentless campaigner.

Republican retirements preceded district flips

In addition to announcements by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Vos in the spring that neither leader will return to the Legislature, next year, Republican state senators in competitive districts – Wanggaard, Rob Hutton of Brookfield and Jesse James of Thorp – also announced their retirements this year.

Key GOP retirements in the Assembly included Reps. Jessie Rodriguez of Oak Creek and Dean Kaufert of Neenah – both leaving competitive seats without an incumbent to defend them.

Democrats were on track to flip every seat vacated by an incumbent Republican candidate.

They were also on track to oust Republican incumbents including Shannon Zimmerman of River Falls, Todd Novak of Dodgeville, Bob Donovan of Greenfield, Pat Snyder of Weston, Ben Franklin of De Pere and Clint Moses of Menomonie.

Republicans sought to counter national forces with a cash advantage, but it wasn’t enough.

As of Nov. 2, the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate had brought in more than $7.6 million over the year, while the State Senate Democratic Campaign Committee had raised more than $6.1 million. In the same timeframe, the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee had brought in more than $17.1 million, and the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee had raised more than $15.2 million.

Those totals don’t include what individual candidates raised on their own, or the state parties’ fundraising efforts.

The message from Vos, the longest-serving Assembly speaker in state history, signaled Republicans are prepared to mount a comeback in 2028.

“Wisconsin’s strengths—our workforce, our communities, and our tradition of common-sense governance—are durable. Republicans will work every day to protect those strengths, highlight what is working, and prepare for the moment when voters again choose balance and results over one-party control,” Vos wrote. “The next two years will test our resolve. They will also clarify the choice ahead. We are ready for both.”

Jessie Opoien can be reached at [email protected].

(This story was updated to add new information.)

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Democrats flip the Legislature in an electoral trifecta

Reporting by Jessie Opoien, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect