John Kroll defeats incumbent Pat Snyder, flips Wisconsin’s 85th Assembly District

Incumbent Pat Snyder, left, will face challenger John Kroll for Wisconsin's 85th Assembly District seat in the Nov. 3 general election.

WAUSAU – Democrat John Kroll defeated longtime Republican incumbent Pat Snyder on Tuesday, flipping Wisconsin’s 85th Assembly District seat in a closely watched race.

Kroll received 12,377 votes, or 54%, compared with Snyder’s 10,512 votes, or 45.9%, according to unofficial Marathon County election results. Kroll’s margin of victory was 1,865 votes, with all 29 precincts reporting.

The victory marks a political shift in the district, which includes Wausau and Weston. Snyder, first elected in 2016, was seeking a sixth term. He won reelection in 2024 by about 6.5 percentage points.

Kroll, 43, of Wausau, is a former Marathon County Board supervisor who works in energy efficiency. He campaigned on lowering costs for working families, increasing public school funding, expanding access to health care and addressing rising utility bills.

In a statement Tuesday night, Kroll thanked his supporters and volunteers.

“Tonight is a monumental moment for Marathon County. The voters have spoken and their message was heard loud and clear – it is time for change in Madison.”

Kroll said his campaign’s grassroots organizing helped secure the victory and pledged to carry that effort into the Legislature.

“Now it’s time for the real work to begin in the State Legislature so we can make Wisconsin the best state it can be.”

Efforts to reach Snyder for comment were not immediately successful early Wednesday.

The results remain unofficial pending certification.