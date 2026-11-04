Democrat Yee Leng Xiong wins race for Wisconsin state treasurer

From left, Republican John Leiber and Democrat Yee Leng Xiong are running for state treasurer in Tuesday’s election. Leiber is the incumbent. (Leiber, campaign photo; Xiong, Marathon County Board photo)

MADISON – Yee Leng Xiong has won the race for state treasurer Nov. 3, ousting incumbent Republican John Leiber in a night Democrats swept statewide offices on the ballot.

Xiong knocking off Leiber means five consecutive state treasurers have served only one term. The last to serve more than one term was Republican Jack Voight, who served three terms from 1995 to 2007.

With Xiong’s victory, he is now the first Hmong American elected to a statewide office in the nation.

“I am extremely honored by the incredible folks of Wisconsin who are putting their trust in me here, and I am ready to get to work serving the great people of Wisconsin,” Xiong said in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Xiong praised Leiber for his work as state treasurer and “willingness” to serve Wisconsinites.

“I had a lot of respect for Mr. Leiber for being very positive,” Xiong said. “I was appreciative of compare and contrast, but I was also very appreciative that it didn’t get nasty. It didn’t get to the point where there was mudslinging, and I think that speaks volumes to his character.”

In what was a successful night for Democrats in the Badger State and nationwide, Xiong said he is “extremely excited and happy about the potential” of Wisconsin.

“Democrats all across the state of Wisconsin here [are] ready to get to work, and we’re ready to deliver results for Wisconsin as well too, so we’re excited, and we’re excited to get to work.”

Leiber said ghe was proud of his record as state treasurer.

“But the voters have made their decision, and I think it’s clear it’s a referendum on the Republican Party, but I think it’s mostly a referendum on what Trump’s done,” Lieber said in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, referring to President Donald Trump’s sagging approval numbers.

Leiber reciprocated the appreciation of a “positive campaign” run by Xiong.

“I hope he enjoys being treasurer as much as I have, and [I] want to thank him for not going negative or anything,” he said. “We ran a clean campaign and left it up to the voters to decide.”

Xiong, 32, has experience in local and county government, including serving on the Governor’s Financial Literacy Council in 2019, DC Everest School Board and as Marathon County supervisor for District 19. He has held numerous leadership roles in finance, public safety, health and human services and transportation. He is the former executive of the nonprofit Hmong American Center.

Xiong campaigned on being an “independent fiscal watchdog,” eliminating potential waste and fraud, strengthening efforts to return unclaimed property, protecting natural resources and returning “several” old powers to the state treasurer.

Leiber, 49, State Treasurer since 2023, was previously a legislative staffer in the Assembly and Senate; former tax adviser for the Department of Revenue; former president of the Racine County Park and Recreation Commission; served with the Housing Authority and was an attorney and substitute teacher.

Leiber said his top priority was to make sure the Common School Fund distributions grow and to get more money each year. Another priority of Leiber’s was to promote the unclaimed property program to grow the amount of distributions to Wisconsin taxpayers.

The responsibilities of the state treasurer are limited, but the treasurer is the fiscal hawk of the state who ensures taxpayer dollars are spent wisely, sits on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands and promotes the unclaimed property program, which currently sits at $900 million in unclaimed property.

(This story was updated to add new information.)

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Democrat Yee Leng Xiong wins race for Wisconsin state treasurer

Reporting by Colby Lamb, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

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