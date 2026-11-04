Brewers extend offer to Jake Bauers, pick up option on William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers infield Jake Bauers (9) walks out of the team bus with the Commissioner’s Trophy during the Milwaukee Brewers World Series parade in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Oct. 30, 2026.

The Milwaukee Brewers are putting their money where their mouth is regarding one of their key players from the World Series run.

The team extended a one-year qualifying offer of $23.15 million to first baseman Jake Bauers, the National League Championship Series MVP, as part of a flurry of moves ahead of free agency officially beginning at 4 p.m. Nov. 2.

Bauers has until Nov. 17 to either accept or reject the Brewers’ offer.

Coming off a breakout year in which he had an .874 OPS and slugged 26 homers for the World Series champions, there will be ample interest in Bauers for far more than the price tag of the qualifying offer. But Bauers, an integral piece of the clubhouse who came to greatly appreciate playing in Milwaukee, could get more in 2027 alone on the qualifying offer than as a free agent.

While Bauers is not yet technically a free agent, catcher Gary Sánchez and right-hander Dustin May are after their mutual options were not exercised by the team and player, respectively. May’s option was for $20 million.

Right-hander Antonio Senzatela hits the market now as well after his team option was declined.

Pitchers Bryse Wilson and Jared Koenig also became free agents after clearing waivers and electing free agency. Wilson will become a minor-league free agent.

The Brewers picked up their $15.5 million team option on World Series MVP William Contreras. Had they declined it, though, the Brewers still would have had one remaining year of team control on Contreras through arbitration.

Additionally, outfielder Akil Baddoo, who spent the entire season at Class AAA Nashville, was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Brewers’ 40-man roster now stands at 33 players.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers extend offer to Jake Bauers, pick up option on William Contreras

Reporting by Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

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