Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Oct. 14-20

Drunken driving and attempted first-degree intentional homicide are among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Oct. 14 through Oct. 20.

A 51-year-old Tomahawk woman was arrested Oct. 17 on charges of fourth offense OWI after a traffic stop on Highway D near Kings Road in the town of Bradley. The driver, Mary Nelson, was transported to the Lincoln County Jail after her preliminary breath test showed her blood alcohol content at .383, 19 times over her required limit of .02.

A 31-year-old Merrill man was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide Oct. 19 after an altercation with a 23-year-old Merrill woman and a 30-year-old Wausau man in the area of Corning Road and Laak Avenue in the town of Corning. The suspect was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

A 65-year-old Oconomowoc man was arrested on charges of first offense OWI Oct. 19 after nearly striking a deputy on patrol on Highway H near Highway D in the town of Birch. The man was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department