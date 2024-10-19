Open in App
    Recipe of the Week: Meatball Stuffed Garlic Sliders

    By Downtown Grocery,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBj2C_0wDOWkSw00
    Art direction by Shereen Siewert/Wausau Pilot

    Wausau Pilot & Review

    Find fresh ingredients and much more at Downtown Grocery, 607 Third St, Wausau. Visit them online and visit their two-story space to Shop, Eat, and Relax in Downtown since 2006!

    Looking for a simple yet delicious dish that’s sure to impress? These cheesy meatball-stuffed dinner rolls are an absolute crowd-pleaser, and they couldn’t be easier to make. With just a handful of ingredients and a few easy steps, you’ll have golden, buttery rolls filled with savory beef meatballs, topped with melty fontina and a generous spoonful of spicy tomato sauce. Perfect for game days, family dinners, or casual get-togethers, this recipe offers big flavors with minimal effort. Bake them up and watch them disappear.

    Meatball Stuffed Garlic Sliders

    • 1 yellow onion, diced
    • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
    • 5 cloves garlic, minced, divided
    • 1 pound ground beef
    • 2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley, plus more for garnish
    • 1 large egg
    • ¼ cup plain bread crumbs
    • 1 cup shredded fontina cheese, divided
    • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
    • freshly ground black pepper to taste
    • 1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste
    • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
    • 18 dinner rolls
    • 2 cups spicy tomato sauce
    • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

    Directions

    1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
    2. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and 2 cloves garlic; cook and stir until onion is soft, about 5 minutes.
    3. Place beef in a large bowl. Add onion-garlic mixture, parsley, egg, bread crumbs, and 1 large handful of fontina cheese, reserving the rest for topping. Season with salt, pepper, and cayenne. Mix by hand until just combined. Scoop meat mixture into 24 mini muffin cups; meatballs need not be perfectly round.
    4. Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the centers, about 12 minutes. Leave oven on. Let meatballs cool briefly while you make the garlic butter.
    5. Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add remaining minced garlic once butter starts to bubble; stir, then immediately remove from heat. Stir well and set aside.
    6. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil; coat foil with remaining olive oil. Transfer rolls to the baking sheet. Cut a hole in the top of each roll, about 2/3 of the way down. Brush garlic butter over the insides and outsides of the rolls.
    7. Bake until golden brown, about 8 minutes. Pour about 1 tablespoon tomato sauce into each hole. Stuff meatballs into the holes. Top each roll with a spoonful of tomato sauce and remaining fontina cheese. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top.
    8. Continue baking until cheese is melted, 12 to 15 minutes. Garnish with more parsley. Let rolls sit for 5 to 10 minutes to firm up; transfer to a serving platter.
    Janet Utecht
    2d ago
    sounds awesome 👌
