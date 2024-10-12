Recipe of the Week: Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes

Art direction by Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot

Wausau Pilot & Review

If there’s one dish that will have everyone coming back for seconds (and thirds), it’s these ultimate twice-baked potatoes. Imagine biting into a crispy potato skin, only to be met with a velvety filling loaded with sharp cheddar, smoky bacon, and a touch of tangy sour cream. The chives add a burst of freshness, and the extra cheese on top melts to golden perfection. It’s like all the comfort foods got together and threw a party in a potato. Whether you’re serving them as a side dish or a main course, these twice-baked beauties are guaranteed to steal the spotlight. You might even have to guard them closely—they disappear fast!

Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes with Cheese, Chives, and Bacon

Ingredients:

4 large russet potatoes

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (plus extra for topping)

(plus extra for topping) 1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup milk (or heavy cream for extra richness)

(or heavy cream for extra richness) 4 strips bacon (cooked and crumbled)

(cooked and crumbled) 1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup chopped fresh chives (plus extra for garnish)

(plus extra for garnish) Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil (for brushing the potatoes)

Instructions: