    WausauPilot

    Recipe of the Week: Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes

    By Downtown Grocery,

    2 days ago
    Art direction by Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot

    Wausau Pilot & Review

    Find fresh ingredients and much more at Downtown Grocery, 607 Third St, Wausau. Visit them online and visit their two-story space to Shop, Eat, and Relax in Downtown since 2006!

    If there’s one dish that will have everyone coming back for seconds (and thirds), it’s these ultimate twice-baked potatoes. Imagine biting into a crispy potato skin, only to be met with a velvety filling loaded with sharp cheddar, smoky bacon, and a touch of tangy sour cream. The chives add a burst of freshness, and the extra cheese on top melts to golden perfection. It’s like all the comfort foods got together and threw a party in a potato. Whether you’re serving them as a side dish or a main course, these twice-baked beauties are guaranteed to steal the spotlight. You might even have to guard them closely—they disappear fast!

    Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes with Cheese, Chives, and Bacon

    Ingredients:

    • 4 large russet potatoes
    • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (plus extra for topping)
    • 1/2 cup sour cream
    • 1/4 cup milk (or heavy cream for extra richness)
    • 4 strips bacon (cooked and crumbled)
    • 1/4 cup butter
    • 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives (plus extra for garnish)
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • Olive oil (for brushing the potatoes)

    Instructions:

    1. Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Scrub the potatoes, pierce them with a fork, and brush lightly with olive oil. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 1 hour, or until tender.
    2. Prepare the filling: Once the potatoes are cool enough to handle, slice them in half lengthwise. Carefully scoop out the flesh into a large bowl, leaving the skins intact. Add butter, sour cream, milk, cheese, bacon, and chives to the bowl. Mash everything together until creamy. Season with salt and pepper.
    3. Stuff the potatoes: Spoon the filling back into the potato skins. Sprinkle extra cheese on top.
    4. Bake again: Return the stuffed potatoes to the oven and bake for another 15-20 minutes, or until the tops are golden and the cheese is bubbly.
    5. Garnish: Remove from the oven and garnish with more crumbled bacon and chopped chives. Serve hot and enjoy!
