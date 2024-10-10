Open in App
    Your Letters: Vote no on constitutional amendment

    By Shereen Siewert,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVpQh_0w1iTlTX00

    Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email [email protected] or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

    Once again, the Wisconsin legislature has shirked its duty to Wisconsin citizens. Rather than enacting legislation, they’ve ignored existing laws, and they’ve opted to put another bogus and unnecessary constitutional amendment on the November ballot. This is the eighth amendment they’ve put forth since 2020.

    The legislature has chosen this method as a way to circumvent the checks and balances inherent in our democratic structure of government in which the three branches of government are designed to keep one another honest, keep their power equal, and to prevent centering power in one branch over another. Their tactic bypasses the possibility of the governor’s veto and any review by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

    This is a dangerous precedent. Constitutional amendments to our state’s most fundamental governing document should address important issues.

    Not only is their method flawed, so is the amendment they’ve crafted. It assumes that non-citizens vote, and in numbers that skew results; neither assumption is true. The Wisconsin League of Women Voters (https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin) recommend a NO vote. This amendment is unnecessary and threatens all of our voting rights. As a local election judge, I know that our elections are already secure. A voter must be eligible, registered, and must present a current valid ID in order to vote in Wisconsin.

    Vote NO on Nov. 5 on this unnecessary constitutional amendment.

    Nancy Kolb

    Webster, Wisconsin

    Comments / 31
    America Amen ?
    4h ago
    If it isn’t happening then you won’t have a problem voting yes! Secure votes for Wi vote yes
    David Mauer
    13h ago
    after reading this opinion piece, I'm voting yes for sure
