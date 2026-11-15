Wausau’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing or pharmacy, there are several solid options here with flexible hours and room to grow.

Employer: Young's Drug Store

Young's Drug Store Location: Wausau, WI (in person)

(in person) Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: From $13/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Employee discount, flexible schedule Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role packaging and labeling prescriptions under pharmacist supervision, with simple FIFO inventory work and only one weekend day per month.

Employer: Young's Drug Store

Young's Drug Store Location: Wausau, WI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: From $14/hour

Perks: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, profit sharing, employee discounts

Why it’s worth a look: Office-style tech role focused on data entry, insurance billing, and phone work; training is provided, so it’s a strong entry point if you want to build a pharmacy career with full benefits.

Employer: The Staff Pad (for a regional hospital)

(for a regional hospital) Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (days & nights)

Pay: $36–$51/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Why it’s worth a look: High-acuity IMCU role where you’ll care for complex neuro, trauma, post-surgical, and telemetry patients—great for new grads and experienced RNs who want ICU-level skills with strong training and support.

Employer: Village Caregiving (Eau Claire office, Wausau area)

(Eau Claire office, Wausau area) Location: Wausau, WI (home visits, travel up to ~1 hour)

(home visits, travel up to ~1 hour) Type: PRN / flexible hours

Pay: $50/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Flexible PRN RN role with a case management focus—great if you like independent work, home visits, and setting a schedule that fits your life.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.