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🐱 Gentle Wausau Cats Ready for Adoption at Local Shelter
Wausau has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at the Humane Society of Marathon County and are looking for someone to love.
Handsome Black Male #1
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
This sleek black gentleman is one of several black adult males at the shelter. If you love classic house panthers, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet this cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Handsome Black Male #2
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
Another beautiful black adult boy, ready for a calm, loving home. Check his listing for more details on his personality and needs.
👉 Meet this cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Handsome Black Male #3
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
If you’ve been thinking about adopting a black cat, this boy is another wonderful option. The shelter can tell you more about his temperament.
👉 Meet this cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Handsome Black Male #4
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
Yet another sleek black adult male hoping for a family. Black cats are often overlooked, so please consider giving this guy a chance.
👉 Meet this cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Handsome Black Male #5
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
This boy is one more of the shelter’s “mini panthers.” Check his listing for photos and any notes from staff or volunteers.
👉 Meet this cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Handsome Black Male #6
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
Another adult black male cat who would love a safe indoor life. The shelter can help you see which of the black boys is the best fit for your home.
👉 Meet this cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Handsome Black Male #7
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
The last of this group of black adult males, he’s just as deserving of a warm bed and gentle pets. Don’t forget to ask the shelter about him.
👉 Meet this cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jetta
- Name: Jetta
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
Jetta is a lovely gray/blue adult girl with a soft, classic look. Check her profile for notes on how she does with kids, cats, or dogs, and any medical details.
👉 Meet Jetta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hyundai
- Name: Hyundai
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
Hyundai is a younger gray/blue boy, perfect if you want a cat with some youthful energy but past the tiniest kitten stage.
👉 Meet Hyundai and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Prius
- Name: Prius
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
Prius is a tiny tuxedo girl, still a baby and ready to grow up with her new family. Check her listing for any special care instructions and adoption details.
👉 Meet Prius and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Humane Society of Marathon County at (715) 845-2810 or visit their website to set up a visit. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors also helps these cats find homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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