Wausau has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at the Humane Society of Marathon County and are looking for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: All black

Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

This sleek black gentleman is one of several black adult males at the shelter. If you love classic house panthers, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet this cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: All black

Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

Another beautiful black adult boy, ready for a calm, loving home. Check his listing for more details on his personality and needs.

👉 Meet this cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: All black

Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a black cat, this boy is another wonderful option. The shelter can tell you more about his temperament.

👉 Meet this cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: All black

Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

Yet another sleek black adult male hoping for a family. Black cats are often overlooked, so please consider giving this guy a chance.

👉 Meet this cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: All black

Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

This boy is one more of the shelter’s “mini panthers.” Check his listing for photos and any notes from staff or volunteers.

👉 Meet this cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: All black

Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

Another adult black male cat who would love a safe indoor life. The shelter can help you see which of the black boys is the best fit for your home.

👉 Meet this cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: All black

Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

The last of this group of black adult males, he’s just as deserving of a warm bed and gentle pets. Don’t forget to ask the shelter about him.

👉 Meet this cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Jetta

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue (mostly)

Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

Jetta is a lovely gray/blue adult girl with a soft, classic look. Check her profile for notes on how she does with kids, cats, or dogs, and any medical details.

👉 Meet Jetta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Hyundai

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue (mostly)

Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

Hyundai is a younger gray/blue boy, perfect if you want a cat with some youthful energy but past the tiniest kitten stage.

👉 Meet Hyundai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Prius

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

Prius is a tiny tuxedo girl, still a baby and ready to grow up with her new family. Check her listing for any special care instructions and adoption details.

👉 Meet Prius and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Humane Society of Marathon County at (715) 845-2810 or visit their website to set up a visit. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors also helps these cats find homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.