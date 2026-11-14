Wausau’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid roles for both relationship builders and tech‑savvy pros. If you like closing deals and helping businesses grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Owens Corning

Owens Corning Location: Wausau, WI (territory: MN, WI, SD, ND, IA )

(territory: ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on growing demand for Owens Corning’s EZ Sheath product with residential builders across the Upper Midwest. You’ll build a pipeline, work with distributors and dealers, and turn pilot projects into long‑term, repeat business.

Employer: WAOW (Allen Media Broadcasting)

(Allen Media Broadcasting) Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed (uncapped earning potential mentioned)

Sell TV and digital advertising to local businesses across North Central Wisconsin and build your own book of business. Comes with structured training, strong team support, and a full benefits package (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, parental leave).

Employer: Koch Office Group / EO Johnson Business Technologies

Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend tech and sales by designing software and workflow solutions for business customers. You’ll lead discovery meetings, demos, and implementations, with competitive pay, 401(k) with 50% match, and full medical, dental, and vision benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas on how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.