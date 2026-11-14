🏥 Wausau Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Wausau’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both travelers and local clinicians. Here are a few stand-out roles hiring now.

Employer: Voca Healthcare (at Aspirus Wausau Hospital )

Voca Healthcare (at ) Location: Wausau, WI

Salary: $3,617 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 8-hour day shift, about 7:00 AM–4:30 PM, 40 hrs/week, every 4th weekend call

Fast-paced IR department with 4–6 cases/day, working with a small team (1 RN, 2 Rad Techs). Great fit if you have 2+ years IR/Cath/Vascular/Neuro experience, ARRT, BLS, WI license, and want strong pay plus travel benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, holiday pay, guaranteed hours).

Employer: Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency

Location: Wausau, WI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: PRN / As-needed

Serve a continuum-of-care senior campus, helping older adults stay independent and active. Ideal if you like complex cases, fast transitions of care, and team-based work, and hold a WI PT license with at least a bachelor’s in PT.

Employer: North Shore Health – Wausau Manor Health Services

Location: Wausau, WI

Salary: $45–$50 per hour

Type: Full-time (other shifts: part-time & PRN also available)

Skilled nursing and rehab role with new increased wages, hands-on training, and support for new grads. Full-time staff get health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, life insurance, and access to on-demand pay—plus potential student loan repayment up to $40,000 and a $10,000 stipend for eligible nurses new to skilled nursing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and can often flex on schedule or setting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.