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Wausau
👔 Wausau Executive & Management Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Wausau has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from construction and signage to senior living. If you like organizing people and projects, these are worth a look.
Assistant Designer / Project Manager
- Employer: Woodbury Custom Homes
- Location: Wausau, WI (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$20/hour, about 40 hours/week
- Benefits: 401(k) with matching/profit sharing, PTO, paid holidays
This is a great entry path into residential construction management. You’ll support project managers, help with home design and client selections, visit job sites, and grow into a full Project Manager role over time.
Assisted Living Executive Director / Administrator
- Employer: North Shore Health
- Location: Wausau, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, company-paid life insurance (for eligible staff)
Lead the overall operations of an assisted living center, including staff, budgets, resident care, and compliance. Ideal if you have 3+ years of management experience and a background or strong interest in senior living.
Project Coordinator
- Employer: Graphic House, Inc.
- Location: Wausau, WI (on-site only)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift
- Pay: $21–$25/hour, about 40 hours/week
- Benefits: 401(k) with matching, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO
You’ll guide custom signage projects from sales order through production and installation. Good fit if you’re organized, like talking with customers, and have experience in project coordination, scheduling, or manufacturing.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what they’ll train.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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