👔 Wausau Executive & Management Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wausau has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from construction and signage to senior living. If you like organizing people and projects, these are worth a look.

Employer: Woodbury Custom Homes

Woodbury Custom Homes Location: Wausau, WI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$20/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Benefits: 401(k) with matching/profit sharing, PTO, paid holidays

This is a great entry path into residential construction management. You’ll support project managers, help with home design and client selections, visit job sites, and grow into a full Project Manager role over time.

Employer: North Shore Health

Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, company-paid life insurance (for eligible staff)

Lead the overall operations of an assisted living center, including staff, budgets, resident care, and compliance. Ideal if you have 3+ years of management experience and a background or strong interest in senior living.

Employer: Graphic House, Inc.

Location: Wausau, WI (on-site only)

(on-site only) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift

Pay: $21–$25/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Benefits: 401(k) with matching, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO

You’ll guide custom signage projects from sales order through production and installation. Good fit if you’re organized, like talking with customers, and have experience in project coordination, scheduling, or manufacturing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what they’ll train.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.