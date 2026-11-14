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🐱 Friendly Wausau Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Wausau has some very sweet cats waiting at the Humane Society of Marathon County for a cozy home of their own. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, take a look at these wonderful kitties.
Louie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Personality: Outgoing and loving
- Good with: Other cats and dogs
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
Louie is a handsome, social guy who enjoys the company of both cats and dogs. He’s confident, friendly, and ready to be part of a busy, happy home.
👉 Meet Louie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Penny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory (mostly)
- Personality: Very sweet
- Good with: Other cats
- Background: Surrendered through no fault of her own
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
Penny is a gentle, loving girl who lost her home but not her sweet nature. She does well with other cats and would love a calm, caring family.
👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Captain
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Personality: Mellow and relaxed
- Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
Captain is a calm, easygoing senior who’s ready for “the good life.” He gets along with other pets and children, making him a great choice for a friendly, laid-back home.
👉 Meet Captain and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Artemis
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Personality: Sweet and social
- Good with: Other cats
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
Artemis is a loving cat who does well with other felines and is hoping to be adopted as soon as possible. She’d fit nicely into many different types of homes.
👉 Meet Artemis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Smeagol
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Personality: Super playful, energetic
- Good with: Other cats
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
Smeagol is a lively little kitten who loves toys, other cats, and zooming around being silly. He’s ready to pour all his love into his new family.
👉 Meet Smeagol and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Frodo
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Personality: Adventurous and friendly
- Good with: Cats, people, and kids
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
Frodo is a brave little explorer who enjoys other cats and loves people, including children. He’d be a fun addition to a family looking for a playful kitten.
👉 Meet Frodo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wells
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Note: Not yet available for adoption – applications cannot be accepted at this time
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
Wells is an adorable kitten, but he’s not quite ready for adoption yet. Keep an eye on his listing or call the shelter for updates on when he’ll be available.
👉 Meet Wells and watch for updates on adoptapet
Pogo Stick
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
Pogo Stick is a handsome gray boy looking for a fresh start. For the most current details on his personality and needs, please contact the shelter or check his online profile.
👉 Meet Pogo Stick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Webster
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County
- Phone: (715) 845-2810
Webster is another lovely gray kitty hoping someone will choose him soon. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his temperament and ideal home.
👉 Meet Webster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Humane Society of Marathon County at (715) 845-2810 or stop by to visit. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these cats find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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