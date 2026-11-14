Wausau has some very sweet cats waiting at the Humane Society of Marathon County for a cozy home of their own. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, take a look at these wonderful kitties.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Personality: Outgoing and loving

and Good with: Other cats and dogs

Other and Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

Louie is a handsome, social guy who enjoys the company of both cats and dogs. He’s confident, friendly, and ready to be part of a busy, happy home.

👉 Meet Louie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory (mostly)

Cream/Ivory (mostly) Personality: Very sweet

Very Good with: Other cats

Other Background: Surrendered through no fault of her own

Surrendered through no fault of her own Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

Penny is a gentle, loving girl who lost her home but not her sweet nature. She does well with other cats and would love a calm, caring family.

👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: Mellow and relaxed

and Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids

Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

Captain is a calm, easygoing senior who’s ready for “the good life.” He gets along with other pets and children, making him a great choice for a friendly, laid-back home.

👉 Meet Captain and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Personality: Sweet and social

and social Good with: Other cats

Other Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

Artemis is a loving cat who does well with other felines and is hoping to be adopted as soon as possible. She’d fit nicely into many different types of homes.

👉 Meet Artemis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Personality: Super playful , energetic

, energetic Good with: Other cats

Other Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

Smeagol is a lively little kitten who loves toys, other cats, and zooming around being silly. He’s ready to pour all his love into his new family.

👉 Meet Smeagol and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Personality: Adventurous and friendly

Adventurous and friendly Good with: Cats, people, and kids

Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

Frodo is a brave little explorer who enjoys other cats and loves people, including children. He’d be a fun addition to a family looking for a playful kitten.

👉 Meet Frodo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Note: Not yet available for adoption – applications cannot be accepted at this time

– applications cannot be accepted at this time Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

Wells is an adorable kitten, but he’s not quite ready for adoption yet. Keep an eye on his listing or call the shelter for updates on when he’ll be available.

👉 Meet Wells and watch for updates on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

Pogo Stick is a handsome gray boy looking for a fresh start. For the most current details on his personality and needs, please contact the shelter or check his online profile.

👉 Meet Pogo Stick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Humane Society of Marathon County

Phone: (715) 845-2810

Webster is another lovely gray kitty hoping someone will choose him soon. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his temperament and ideal home.

👉 Meet Webster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Humane Society of Marathon County at (715) 845-2810 or stop by to visit. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.