Wausau’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with steady work and room to grow. If you like hands-on jobs and clear schedules, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: HOM Furniture

HOM Furniture Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour, Tuesday–Saturday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Help pull, load, and prep furniture for customer pickup and showroom displays. No experience needed, and you get paid training, 20 days PTO in year one, medical/dental, 401(k) with match, employee discount, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Apogee Architectural Metals

Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time

Shift: 1st shift (with possible overtime based on production needs)

Run basic production machines (presses, cutters, etc.) using set procedures and simple work orders. Good fit if you can read a tape measure and blueprints and want steady hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, stock purchase plan), and training with career progression.

Employer: Apogee Architectural Metals

Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd shift (with potential overtime, including weekends)

Senior maintenance role doing preventive maintenance and complex repairs on mechanical, pneumatic, electrical, and hydraulic systems. Aimed at folks with 10+ years industrial maintenance experience and technical training, with access to a full benefits package, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement, and strong safety culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.