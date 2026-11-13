Wausau’s education scene is busy right now, with options from K–12 support to college teaching and statewide program work. If you like helping students learn and grow, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Forward Service Corporation

Forward Service Corporation Location: Work from home, must live in Wisconsin (serving Wausau and statewide)

Work from home, must live in (serving Wausau and statewide) Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,609.79 starting

Help keep the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program running at a high level across Wisconsin. This role is great if you enjoy data, compliance, and training staff, and want strong benefits like 13 paid holidays, 4 weeks PTO to start, and a 401(k) match.

Employer: Northcentral Technical College

Location: Wausau, WI (on-campus, in-person)

Type: Full-time faculty (44 weeks/year)

Salary: Commensurate with experience and qualifications

Application deadline: 12:01 a.m., December 31, 2027

Teach and supervise Dental Therapy students in NTC’s on-site dental clinic using state-of-the-art technology. Ideal if you’ve completed a Dental Therapy program, can obtain a Wisconsin Dental Therapy license, and want a stable faculty role with strong time off and benefits.

Employer: Wausau School District

Location: Wausau, WI (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.82/hour, increases with experience

Support students with special needs in reaching their IEP goals and help create safe, welcoming classrooms. This is a good fit if you have a high school diploma, can obtain DPI Special Education Aide Certification, and want solid benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good education roles in Wausau tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.