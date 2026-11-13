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Wausau
🛒 Wausau Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Wausau has a steady flow of front-line customer roles right now, from big national brands to local employers. If you like helping people and don’t mind staying busy, these are worth a look.
Customer Service Associate (Temporary) – Walgreens
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Wausau, WI
- Type: Temporary, hourly
- Pay: $15 – $19/hour
- Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, employee discount, flexible hours, training (with a 30-hour work week)
- You’ll run the register, keep shelves stocked, help customers find what they need, and support photo and online order pickup. Good fit if you want flexible retail hours and solid national-brand benefits.
Service Advisor – Kocourek Automotive
- Employer: Kocourek Automotive (Kocourek Imports/Audi)
- Location: Wausau, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive base + commission/bonus (exact amount not listed)
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off and holidays, ongoing training, growth opportunities
- You’ll be the main contact for service customers—writing repair orders, explaining work, and keeping people updated. Great if you know cars, like a fast-paced shop, and want commission potential.
Assistant Store Manager – Wausau 1214 (Financial Services)
- Employer: CNG Holdings, Inc. (Check `n Go / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store)
- Location: Wausau, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- You’ll help run a financial services store—serving customers, handling cash, making outbound calls, and supporting loan and check-cashing transactions. Good for someone with customer service and cash-handling experience who wants more responsibility.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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