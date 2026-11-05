🚧 Wausau Construction & Auto Trades Jobs With Multiple Openings

Wausau’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks in auto and carpentry that pay for real skills.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Gerber Collision & Glass Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $125,000+/year, based on experience

Work in a busy collision shop doing full body repair: disassembly, frame straightening, welding, glass, and paint. Comes with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, parental leave, and more.

Employer: Brian Luedtke & Associates Construction, LLC

Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time (about 45 hours/week)

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour

Hands-on finish work on residential jobs: trim, doors, fixtures, and detailed woodwork, plus some drywall, tile, and other tasks. Good fit if you like clean, polished results and want benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and retirement plan.

Employer: DOBBS TIRE & AUTO CENTERS

Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role doing oil changes, fluid checks, and basic inspections while talking directly with customers. Good step if you have basic auto knowledge, a valid driver’s license, and want to grow into more advanced repair work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often shops and contractors are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.