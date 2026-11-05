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🏭 Wausau Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings
Wausau’s shop floors are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for solid, hands-on roles. If you like working with machines, tools, and equipment, these are worth a look.
2nd Shift Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Great Lakes Cheese
- Location: Wausau, WI
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Keep production lines running by fixing and maintaining equipment in a busy food manufacturing plant. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of maintenance experience, basic mechanical/electrical skills, and don’t mind working in a cool (50–60°F), fast-paced environment and lifting up to 50 lbs.
Production Operator – Stick Pack (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Novonesis
- Location: Wausau, WI
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 2:30 PM–12:30 AM)
- Salary: Starting at $19/hr + shift premium
- Deadline: Apply by November 27, 2026
Run and clean stick-pack machines that package powder into foil sticks in a climate-controlled plant. Great for someone with mechanical equipment experience, GMP/GDP knowledge, and a safety-first mindset who wants steady hours, strong benefits, and overtime available but not required.
Lube Tech
- Employer: Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers
- Location: Wausau, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level friendly role doing oil changes and basic vehicle maintenance while talking directly with customers. Good match if you have a valid driver’s license, basic auto knowledge, can lift heavy parts, and want to grow your skills in a busy automotive shop.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.