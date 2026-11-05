🏭 Wausau Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings

Wausau’s shop floors are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for solid, hands-on roles. If you like working with machines, tools, and equipment, these are worth a look.

Employer: Great Lakes Cheese

Great Lakes Cheese Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Keep production lines running by fixing and maintaining equipment in a busy food manufacturing plant. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of maintenance experience, basic mechanical/electrical skills, and don’t mind working in a cool (50–60°F), fast-paced environment and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Novonesis

Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 2:30 PM–12:30 AM)

Salary: Starting at $19/hr + shift premium

Deadline: Apply by November 27, 2026

Run and clean stick-pack machines that package powder into foil sticks in a climate-controlled plant. Great for someone with mechanical equipment experience, GMP/GDP knowledge, and a safety-first mindset who wants steady hours, strong benefits, and overtime available but not required.

Employer: Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers

Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role doing oil changes and basic vehicle maintenance while talking directly with customers. Good match if you have a valid driver’s license, basic auto knowledge, can lift heavy parts, and want to grow your skills in a busy automotive shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.