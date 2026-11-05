📣 Wausau Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wausau has a solid mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from steady office work to high-earning commission paths. If you like talking with people and building relationships, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kocourek Automotive

Kocourek Automotive Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Guaranteed salary + bonuses; average $57,500/year , top performers $100,000+/year

Guaranteed salary + bonuses; average , top performers Schedule: Mon–Fri days, Sat till 4 PM, Sundays off

Help guests find the right car with upfront pricing and a family-style approach. Paid training, no auto sales experience needed, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, and vehicle/service discounts.

Employer: Buska Wealth Management, LLC

Location: Wausau, WI (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,000–$50,000/year

Support the marketing team with events, campaigns, and client communications from planning to follow-up. Great fit if you enjoy organizing details, using Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Cloud, and want steady hours with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and retirement plan.

Employer: Aflac

Location: Hybrid remote – based in Wausau, WI 54403

Type: Contract

Pay: Commission-based with commission, residuals, bonuses, and stock (details in interview)

Work business-to-business with local employers to offer voluntary benefits to their teams. No experience needed, training provided, and you get a flexible schedule with no nights or weekends, plus potential stock bonus program, bonus rewards, and trips.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting answers questions and may open a door you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.