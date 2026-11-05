🏥 Wausau Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Roles

Wausau’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially for hands-on caregivers and imaging pros. If you’re looking for steady hours or a high-paying travel contract, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Travel / Full-time (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

Pay: $2,963 per week

Work as an MRI Technologist on a 13-week travel contract, running MRI scans, starting IVs, and assisting radiologists. Requires 1+ year experience, BLS, and ARRT (MR) or ARMRIT; you’ll get weekly pay, day-one benefits, and guaranteed hours.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Travel / Full-time (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

Start Date: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,709 per week

Take a Rad Tech travel assignment doing diagnostic X-rays, positioning patients, and managing radiation safety. You’ll need 1+ year experience, BLS, and ARRT (R); comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full benefits from day one.

Employer: Wellington Place at Rib Mountain

Location: Rib Mountain (Wausau area), WI

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Schedule: NOC shift 10 PM–6 AM, every other weekend, rotating holidays

Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour + up to $1.00/hr shift differential

Provide hands-on care in a 30-bed assisted living CBRF, helping with personal care, meds, meals, and mobility. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help, and flexible scheduling—great for compassionate night owls.

Employer: Interim HealthCare – Great Lakes Health Partners

Location: Wausau & surrounding area, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000–$95,000/year + potential bonus each pay period

Serve patients in their homes as a Home Health OT, focusing on ADLs, safety, and adaptive equipment. Role includes flexible scheduling, deeper patient relationships, health/vision/dental, mileage reimbursement, PTO, and 401(k) with up to 4% match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag similar openings for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.