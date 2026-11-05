🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Wausau

Wausau’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of flexible hours, growth potential, and steady kitchen work.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time (some part-time options noted in description)

(some part-time options noted in description) Salary: Not listed

Work on the line, prep, grill, or cashier while learning every station. Chipotle offers tuition assistance, free meals, benefits for eligible staff, and clear paths to move up (they note 80% of managers started as crew).

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time (morning / prep focus)

(morning / prep focus) Salary: Not listed

Great if you like early shifts and getting your workday done before dinner rush. Same perks as other Chipotle roles—training, growth opportunities, and benefits for eligible employees—plus a focus on prep work and opening routines.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Wausau, WI, US

Type: Part-time to full-time (20–40 hours/week)

Salary: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Hands-on cooking role making deli items and hot foods while following recipes and food safety rules. Good fit if you already have kitchen or deli experience, want steady hours, and like working in a clean, organized back-of-house setting.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.