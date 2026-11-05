🛒 Wausau Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Wausau has a nice mix of retail and customer service openings right now, from steady full-time work to flexible side gigs. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Marathon Electric – Motors and Generators (WEG)

Marathon Electric – Motors and Generators (WEG) Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support customers, distributors, and sales reps with orders, pricing, shipping, and returns in a busy manufacturing environment. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with systems (ERP/CRM), and like coordinating between multiple departments.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2127

Location: 226100 Rib Mountain Dr, Wausau, WI 54401

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Lead the apparel area, help customers on the sales floor, and keep displays looking sharp. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, PTO, and access to Live Better U (tuition, books, and fees paid by Walmart).

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level salon role doing cuts, color, treatments, makeup, and more while helping drive sales and events. Great if you have a cosmetology license, strong technical skills, and want to grow your book of business inside a busy beauty retailer.

Employer: ThirdChannel

Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Contract (1099, supplemental)

Pay: Starting at $22/hour

Side-gig merchandising role visiting local stores a few hours a month to set eyewear displays (Ray-Ban, Oakley, etc.) and train store staff. You set a flexible schedule with stores—ideal if you want extra income, not a full-time job.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Wausau, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18/hour base + $5/hour training pay (all employees guaranteed $20/hour with incentives)

Entry-level wireless retail role helping customers pick phones and plans while you train up to become a Mobile Expert. Comes with stock grants, 401(k), strong benefits, and paid time off even for part-time staff.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.