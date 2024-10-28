Who will be your Menke GMC Athlete of the Week for the Central Wisconsin area?

This week's poll includes athletes from football, soccer, girls' volleyball, and boys' cross country within the Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, Wausau, and Stevens Point areas.

Logan George, D.C. Everest:

D.C. Everest's senior quarterback Logan George threw 15-for-19 for 255 yards and four touchdowns in the Evergreens first-round win over No. 2 seed Hudson on Oct. 25.

Everest stuns No. 2 Raiders: WIAA football playoffs: Wausau East rally falls short; D.C. Everest stuns No. 2 Hudson

Isaac Scheer, Columbus Catholic boys cross country:

Columbus Catholic's senior runner, Isaac Scheer, placed second at the WIAA D3 sectional 4 at Westfield with a 16:37 time on Oct. 26.

Samya Hughes, Nekoosa girls volleyball:

Nekoosa senior Samya Hughes led the Papermakers to their first regional championship since 1998, reaching 30 kills and 18 digs against Poynette on Oct. 26.

Reese Grimm, Pittsville girls volleyball:

Pittsville senior Reese Grimm recorded 21 kills, one ace, and 25 digs in the Panther's 3-1 win over Rosholt on Oct. 26.

Ben Weiland, Columbus Catholic boys soccer:

Columbus Catholic sophomore Ben Weiland scored two goals in Columbus Catholic's 4-0 first-round win over Tri-County on Oct. 24.

Milo Graham, Amherst boys soccer:

Amherst soccer star, junior Milo Graham, scored the lone goal in the Falcon's 1-0 victory over St Lawrence Seminary in the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 24.

Jack Tubbs, Stratford football:

Senior quarterback Jack Tubbs threw 13-for-15 for 325 yards and three touchdowns in the Tiger's 48-14 win over Horicon/Hustisford in the first round of the football playoffs on Oct. 25.

Blake Bangston, D.C. Everest:

D.C. Everest's senior running back Blake Bangston rushed 28 times for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He caught four passes for 93 yards as a receiver on Oct. 25.

