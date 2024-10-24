Open in App
    Wausau Daily Herald

    Central Wisconsin high school athletes put on a show in fall sports final week

    By Alfred Smith III, Wausau Daily Herald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1PZI_0wJubtmm00

    WAUSAU–  From Wisconsin Rapids to Wausau, into Marshfield and Stevens Point, the final week of fall sports' regular season delivered primetime performances from Central Wisconsin's high school athletes.

    With the soccer and volleyball postseason now underway and football on the horizon, athletes in those sports made statements through their play last week.

    Some players played excellently in tough losses, while others helped their team pick up steam before their season ended or a postseason run.

    Here's a look at some of the best around the area from Oct. 14-21.

    Boys soccer:

    Nolyn Lindner, Newman Catholic: Lindner scored two goals on four attempts in Newman Catholics's 7-0 win over Gresham/Bowler on Oct. 14.

    Lucas Erdman, Newman Catholic: Erdman scored two goals on three attempts against Mosinee on Oct. 15.

    Eli Chang, Stevens Point: Chang recorded three goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Merrill on Oct. 15.

    Cael Clark, Adams-Friendship: Clark scored three goals in a 6-3 win over Berlin on Oct. 17.

    Jameson Nawrot, Adams-Friendship: Nawrot added two goals and an assist on Oct.17 at Berlin.

    Alex Weisgram, Stevens Point : Weisgram recorded 11 saves in a nil match against Wausau East on Oct. 17.

    Girls volleyball:

    Amara Beaudoin, Amherst: Beaudoin recorded 11 kills, three aces, 18 digs, and 14 assists in the Falcon's 3-1 win over Iola-Scandinavia on Oct. 15.

    Addi Gagas, Rosholt: Gagas had 12 kills, one ace, two blocks, and 16 digs in Rosholt's tough 3-0 loss to Iola-Scandinavia on Oct. 17.

    Sidney Geiss, D.C. Everest: Geiss recorded eight kills, three aces, 21 digs, and 38 assists in a win over WVC foe SPASH in their regular season finale on Oct. 17.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjzDq_0wJubtmm00

    Maya Zeman, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln: Zeman notched two kills, nine digs, and three assists in a loss to Marshfield on Oct. 17.

    Daisy Spink, Mosinee: Spink recorded one kill, 20 digs, and two assists in a 3-0 win over Marathon.

    Naquene Ellenbecker, Edgar: Ellenbecker notched 10 kills, four assists, 21 digs, and one assist in a 3-1 win over Rib Lake.

    Karli Torhorst, Stevens Point: Torhorst finished with eight kills, one ace, and 17 digs in a win over Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln on Oct. 15.

    Nora Kruger, Stevens Point: Kruger got 10 kills, five assists, and 23 digs in a 3-2 loss to D.C. Everest on Oct. 17.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46zPkH_0wJubtmm00

    Claire Albert, Tomahawk: Albert recorded 10 kills, one ace, and 13 digs in a win over Rhinelander on Oct. 15.

    Sidney Wolff, Auburndale: Wolff finished with 20 kills, one ace, and six digs in a win over Athens on Oct. 15

    Cali Eastling, Tri-County: Eastling notched 17 kills, three aces, 26 digs, and one assist in a 3-1 win over Portage.

    Addyson Rettler, Tri-County: Addyson Rettler recorded 11 kills, 17 digs, and 15 assists in the win over Portage.

    Makenna Rettler, Tri-County: Makenna Rettler notched 11 kills, three aces, 28 digs, and 22 assists in that same game.

    Reese Grimm, Pittsville: Grimm recorded 25 kills, three aces, and 15 digs in a loss to Tri-County on Oct. 15.

    Girls cross country:

    Elexa Draeger, Wausau West: Draeger finished second at the Wisconsin Valley Conference meet with a time of 19:51.

    Tessa Bruckhart, Stevens Point: Bruckhart placed first at 19:28 at the Wisconsin Valley Conference meet on Oct. 19.

    Rory Salvesen, Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Salvesen placed second at the CWC Conference meet with a 19:58 time on Oct. 17.

    Natalie Scharenbroch, Marshfield: Scharenbroch placed fourth at the WVC meet with a 20:14 time.

    Kailyn Grossman, Pittsville: Grossman placed fourth in the CWC Conference meet with a 20:36 time.

    Nora Brushman: Brushman placed fifth with a 20:40 time at the CWC meet on Oct. 17.

    Lucy Dolan, Assumption: Dolan placed first in the Marawood Conference meet at 19:26 on Oct. 17.

    Boys cross country:

    Luke Elden, Pacelli: Elden placed first in the CWC Conference meet with a 16:17 time.

    Ben Beck, Iola-Scandinavia: Beck placed second at the CWC Conference meet with a 16:49 time.

    Ethan Olds, Stevens Point: Placed first at the Wisconsin Valley Conference meet on Oct. 19 at 15:38.

    Elijah Bohm, Amherst: Bohm placed third at the CWC Conference meet with a 17:03 time on Oct. 17.

    Lucas Haemmerle, Pacelli: Haemmerle placed fourth at the CWC Conference meet with a 17:07 time.

    Football:

    Maverick Butt, Edgar: Butt rushed 16 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Abbotsford.

    Bryson Schmid, Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Schmid ran 23 times for 126 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-19 win over Amherst.

    Blake Raab, Auburndale: Raab threw 8-for-11 for 160 yards and four passing touchdowns. He added three rushing attempts for 24 yards, a touchdown, and seven total tackles.

    Jensen Rice, Iola-Scandinavia: Rice rushed 23 rushing times for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He also added three total tackles on defense in the loss to Auburndale.

    Grant Chandonais, Stevens Point: Chandonais threw 10-for-14 for 117 yards and a touchdown. He added 17 rushes for 127 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiIDs_0wJubtmm00

    Johnny Matthews, Stevens Point: Matthews rushed 19 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns in Stevens Points 35-13 win over Marshfield.

    Logan Zickert, Pittsville: Zickert threw 5-for-6 for 116 yards and four passing touchdowns on Oct. 18.

    Dawson Luther, Pittsville: Luther rushed 9 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 70-32 win over Pacelli.

    Bryce Flaker, Pacelli: Flaker ran the ball 25 times for 264 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

    Callum Wheeler, Merrill: Wheeler rushed 14 times for 144 yards and two rushing touchdowns on Oct. 18

    EJ Weix, Merrill: Weix recorded 12 total tackles in a 30-18 win over Rhinelander on Oct. 18.

    Kayden Meverden, Wausau East: Meverden recorded three catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. He added six total tackles and two interceptions on defense in a win over Antigo on Oct. 18.

    True Thurs, Marathon: Thurs threw 17-for-23 for 220 yards and two passing touchdowns. Thurs rushed 17 times for 64 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He added seven total tackles on defense.

    Garrett Bracewell, Marathon: Bracewell recorded four catches for 91 yards and two receiving touchdowns on Oct. 18.

    Cody Radtke, Marathon: Radtke recorded 10 catches for 106 yards in a win over Spencer/Columbus Catholic.

    Reid Miller, Stratford: Miller snatched 12 catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Loyal/Greenwood. He also added five tackles on defense.

    Paxton Rothmeier, Medford: Rothmeier threw 1-for-1 for 29 yards and one passing touchdown. He also rushed 23 times for 216 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

    Treve Stoffel, Mosinee: Stoffel threw 21-for-42 for 320 yards and two touchdowns. He added 97 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 20 attempts.

    Brody Viegut, Colby: Viegut rushed 21 times for 157 yards and a rushing touchdown. Viegut added two catches for 58 yards and a touchdown, with four total tackles on defense.

    Justin Thelen, Nekoosa: Thelen ran 17 times for 110 yards and a rushing touchdown. He added a catch for 14 yards and a touchdown and recorded 13 total tackles on defense in a loss to Wisconsin Dells.

    Contact or send game stats/info to Sports Reporter Alfred Smith III at alfred.smith@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AlfredS_III

    This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Central Wisconsin high school athletes put on a show in fall sports final week

