2024 WIAA playoffs: Central Wisconsin HS football guide; game times, info

WAUSAU – The time has come.

The road to Madison will officially kick off on Oct. 25, when the 2024 WIAA football state championship tournament begins.

While Stratford and Edgar look to defend their respective state championships, numerous other Central Wisconsin schools are competing for the title across all seven divisions.

Here is everything you need to know about the Central Wisconsin schools involved in the state tournament, including seeds and game times for teams in the 11-man and growing 8-man races.

Division 3:

No. 8 Lakeland at No. 1 Medford

Medford reclaimed the Great Northern conference this season, finishing first with an unbeaten 7-0 conference record.

The Raiders have overwhelmed nearly every team they stood opposite, scoring 40+ points in six of their eight wins this season.

Medford will need to put the Thunderbirds down one last time to advance. On Sept. 20, Medford muscled the Thunderbirds for a 40-8 win at home.

Division 5:

No. 8 Horicon/Hustisford at No. 1 Stratford

Stratford followed up their emotional Division 6 state championship last season with a 9-0 perfect season.

The Tigers have not yielded a conference game since losing a one-score game to Amherst in 2022.

Meanwhile, Horicon/Hutisford has struggled to stop offenses from scoring points. They'll have their hands full trying to keep the defending champs out of the endzone, as they have scored at least 30 points in every game this year except one.

Division 6:

No. 5 Nekoosa at No. 4 Abbotsford

Abbotsford enters the postseason after playing two of the best teams in their conference, Edgar and Auburndale, in the last three weeks of regular season play.

The Falcons lost both of those games, but their opponent, Nekoosa, also will enter coming off a 26-16 loss to Wisconsin Dells on Oct. 18.

Still, the Papermakers capped off one of its best seasons in years by finishing third in the South Central Conference this year. They hope to build on that momentum in the state tournament.

Division 7:

No. 8 Pittsville at No. 1 Edgar

Pittsville will need to continue a season trend on Oct. 25 if they hope to win over Division 7 defending champions Edgar: score an avalanche of points.

While the Panthers only notched three wins this year, each of the three saw the team's offense reach new heights. On Sept. 6, they beat Rosholt 41-0 for their first win.

Then they snapped a four-game skid four weeks later by downing Assumption 58-0.

Finally, in the season finale, the Panthers exploded for a 70-32 win over Pacelli.

It will likely take a similar performance for the Panthers to overcome the Wildcats on the road.

WIAA 8-player tournament

No. 4 Port Edwards at No. 1 Owen-Withee

Owen-Withee won the 8-player North Central-East league by a game this year.

The Blackhawk's effort earned them a No. 1 seed for their 2024 postseason run, but with the competition within the 8-man league, they will still face a strong Port Edwards team.

Port Edwards finished fourth in their conference last year but ended up in a three-way tie for the best conference record this season, at 6-1, alongside Newman Catholic and Almond-Bancroft.

The Blackhawks will need to steal a game on the road to survive and advance.

WIAA 11-man tournament slate (Central Wisconsin teams):

Fri. Oct. 25

Division 1: No. 8 Wausau West at No. 1 Waunakee, No. 7 Stevens Point at No. 3 Madison Memorial, No. 7 D.C. Everest at No. 2 Hudson.

Division 2: No. 8 Marshfield at No. 1 New Richmond.

Division 3: No. 6 Fox Valley Lutheran at No. 4 Wausau East, No. 7 Merrill at No. 2 Onalaska.

Division 4: No. 6 Ellsworth at Mosinee.

Division 5: No. 5 Barron at No. 4 Wittenberg-Birnamwood, No. 7 Colby at No. 2 Northwestern, No. 5 Oostburg at No. 4 Amherst.

Division 6: No. 6 Westfield at No. 3 Auburndale.

Division 7: No. 7 Hilbert at No. 2 Iola-Scandinavia.

WIAA 8-player slate (Central Wisconsin teams):

Fri, Oct. 25

No. 3 Newman Catholic at No. 2 McDonell Central Catholic

No. 3 Almond-Bancroft at No. 2 North Crawford.

