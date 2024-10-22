Open in App
    Meet the 8 contestants running for Miss Wausau Area and Miss Wausau Area's Teen 2025

    By Jamie Rokus, Wausau Daily Herald,

    2 days ago

    WAUSAU − The Miss Wausau Area Scholarship Organization will soon name its 2025 Miss Wausau Area and Miss Wausau Area's Teen to represent the community for the next year. The contest is also an official local preliminary to the Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin’s Teen competitions to be held in June 2025 in New Berlin .

    Directed by Jenny Stanke, the mother of Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke , the competition to name both titles will start at 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the UW Center for Civic Engagement, 625 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Four young women will compete for the Miss Wausau Area title, and four teens will compete to be Miss Wausau Area's Teen.

    “The Miss America and Miss America’s Teen Organizations provide endless opportunities for young women to earn scholarships, learn interview skills, develop their talents, and form lifelong friendships and memories,” Stanke said in a news release. “I am excited to bring these opportunities to the women of central Wisconsin.”

    The Miss Wausau Area Scholarship Competition is open to women between the ages of 18 and 27, while Miss Wausau Area’s Teen contestants must be between the ages of 14 and 18. Competitors for both age divisions must live, work or attend school in Marathon, Taylor, Clark, Portage or Lincoln counties, according to the contest's Facebook page.

    Here’s what you need to know before you go.

    What does the competition look like?

    The contestants for Miss Wausau Area and Miss Wausau Area's Teen will compete in five phases: private interview, talent, evening gown, health and fitness and an on-stage conversation.

    Finishing out her year as Miss Wausau Area 2024, Lauren Hjelsand, will crown the two new titleholders. Winners will receive cash scholarships to the school of their choice, the opportunity to represent their community for the next year, and the chance to compete for Miss Wisconsin, and potentially Miss America. The Teen winner will go on to compete for Miss Wisconsin’s Teen, and potentially Miss America’s Teen.

    Eight "Little Lilacs" will also join the contestants on stage on competition day. The Little Lilac program is for girls ages 5-12 and is not a competition but a mentoring program for the young girls. They spend the day learning a dance, and will introduce themselves on stage during the competition, Stanke said.

    'What can I do?': Lauren Hjelsand aims to bridge STEM gap as Miss Wausau Area 2024

    Miss Wausau Area's Teen 2024: Payten DeGrave crowned first Miss Wausau Area's Teen

    Meet the Miss Wausau Area 2025 contestants

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuNm1_0wGow2m600

    Contestant No. 1: Allison Wisinski

    Allison Wisinski, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, will perform a vocal piece for her talent.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Yt3b_0wGow2m600

    Contestant No. 2: Brenna Nitek

    Brenna Nitek, a student at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau, will perform a vocal piece for her talent.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQUjj_0wGow2m600

    Contestant No. 3: Avery Manthe

    Avery Manthe, a student at Marshfield High School, will perform a HERStory piece for her talent.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqW2V_0wGow2m600

    Contestant No. 4: Devyn Halopka

    Devyn Halopka, a student at Medford Area Senior High School, will perform a magic and science demonstration for her talent.

    Meet the Miss Wausau Area's Teen 2025 contestants

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8Pdr_0wGow2m600

    Contestant No. 1: Anna Jacobson

    Anna Jacobson, a student at D.C. Everest Senior High School, will sing for her talent.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KscH_0wGow2m600

    Contestant No. 2: Clara Krasselt

    Clara Krasselt, a student at Marathon High School, will perform speed painting for her talent.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3RvE_0wGow2m600

    Contestant No. 3: Grace Loos

    Grace Loos, a student at Wausau East High School, will perform archery for her talent.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2BRW_0wGow2m600

    Contestant No. 4: Zoey Yang

    Zoey Yang, a student at D.C. Everest Senior High School, will sing for her talent.

    Where can I get tickets?

    Tickets for the Nov. 2 Miss Wausau Area Scholarship Competition cost $15. They will be available at the door. Only cash will be accepted.

    For more information, email misswausauarea@gmail.com or visit Miss Wausau Area Scholarship Organization on Facebook.

    Editor Jamie Rokus can be reached at jrokus@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jamie_Rokus .

    This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Meet the 8 contestants running for Miss Wausau Area and Miss Wausau Area's Teen 2025

