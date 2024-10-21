Former Lincoln Hills student pleads not guilty to injuring 3 staff members in March

MERRILL − An 18-year-old Oshkosh man pleaded not guilty Monday to causing injuries to three Lincoln Hills School staff members while he was a student there in March.

Sean Carter, whose current address is listed as Oshkosh, faces three felony charges of battery by a prisoner, one count of felony bail jumping and one misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Carter, who appeared Monday from Dodge Correctional Institute in Waupun, had a preliminary hearing before entering his pleas during an arraignment. Lincoln County Circuit Judge Robert Russell found enough evidence to move forward with the case. Russell scheduled a telephone conference for Dec. 5.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 16, Carter threatened violence to students and staff at Lincoln Hills while he was in his living unit. Staff sent Carter to his room for administrative confinement, but he refused to go peacefully.

Carter threatened to assault staff and refused to comply with requests from staff to go to his room. Staff restrained Carter, he resisted and staff took him to the ground, according to the complaint. Staff put leg restraints and a restraint belt on Carter and escorted him to his room. Carter then wrapped his legs around staff members' legs, so staff lifted him up to carry him to his room. Carter then flailed wildly, kicking and headbutting staff.

Staff placed Carter in his room and removed the restraints. As staff left the room, Carter rushed them, pushed the door open and created a struggle, according to the complaint.

Three of the staff members involved in the incident were injured and received medical treatment. One staff member had a right shoulder injury, cuts to his hands and cuts to his knees. A second staff member received an ankle injury, and a third staff member missed a day of work on March 17 because of an injury, according to the complaint.

Carter is currently serving a seven-year prison term for four counts of armed robbery in Milwaukee County. The incidents took place between October and December 2022, according to online records.

