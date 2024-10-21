WIAA girls volleyball state tourney: Top seeds, full slate for Central Wisconsin schools

WAUSAU – Playoff volleyball has arrived in Central Wisconsin, and we have covered everything you need to know before the state tournament gets underway.

Many Central Wisconsin schools will attempt to claw their way to a state championship.

Some teams have earned low seeds through regular season play, and some played well enough to gain extra rest in the form of a first-round bye.

Here is a preview of some of the programs with first-round byes and everything you need to know about the WIAA 2024 girls volleyball tournament, which will occur all across the state over the next week.

Panthers prance into tourney (No. 1 Pittsville)

The Panthers have undoubtedly improved their play over the past two seasons and are enjoying one of their best seasons in Division 4.

Just before the season ended, Tri-County snapped their 18-game winning streak, a game in which the Panthers dropped their first set in four games.

Entering the postseason, the Panthers have caught a wave of momentum that will be difficult for the winner of No. 9 Spencer or No. 8 Rosholt to halt.

Whoever surfaces victorious between Spencer and Rosholt will have a date with the Panthers on Oct. 24.

Falcons ready to fly (No. 2 Amherst)

The Falcons, too, are enjoying one of their best seasons in years. They finished first in the Central Wisconsin East conference with a 23-10 record.

Their stellar regular season play earned them a first-round bye, a far cry from where they were a year ago.

The Falcons enter the postseason scorching hot, winning 11 of their last 13 games. They’ll hope to carry that momentum into the extended season.

Tigers out for blood (No. 1 Stratford)

This is a revenge year for Stratford, which lost in the sectionals last season.

They have kept their pace this season and cleaned their plate all season long, completing a 29-3 record for first place in the Marawood South conference for the second consecutive season.

The Tigers enter the postseason on a 20-game win streak, creating a formidable challenge for either No. 9 Stanley-Boyd or No. 8 Cadott to knock them off their pivot.

Nekoosa sees the fruits of their labor (No. 1 Nekoosa)

The Papermakers made the most of their league slate this season, only dropping a single game at the end of the year to Wisconsin Dells, which finished second in the South Central standings.

Thanks to those efforts, Nekoosa won the conference and will enjoy a first-round bye while waiting for the winner of No. 5 Westfield and No. 4 Pardeeville.

Last season, the Papermakers got the brunt of their seeding and met No. 1 seed Stratford in the second round after knocking off No. 9 Colby at home.

The Papermakers will get extra rest and a home playoff game this year.

Dons looking to be made (No. 1 Columbus Catholic)

The Dons continued their reign of terror in the Cloverbelt-East conference, notching their eighth-straight conference crown.

This year, the Dons only dropped one conference game, their only conference loss in the past two seasons, as the Dons swept the conference last year with an unbeaten record.

The Dons lost the sectional championship to Wonewoc-Center, falling 3-0 last season, but they hope to make history with their run this season.

Other Central Wisconsin schools with first-round byes:

Division 2: No. 2 Mosinee.

Division 3: No. 4 Colby, No. 3 Adams-Friendship, No. 2 Marathon.

Division 4: No. 1 Loyal, No. 3 Neillsville, No. 2 Pacelli, No. 3 Auburndale, No. 3 Edgar, No. 2 Tri-County.

Division 5: No. 3 Owen-Withee, No. 1 Newman Catholic, No. 3 Northland Lutheran.

WIAA Volleyball state tournament slate:

Tues, Oct. 22

Division 2: No. 11 Ashland at No. 6 Medford, No. 10 Rhinelander at No. 10 Merrill.

Division 3: No. 5 Wautoma at No. 4 Weyauwega-Fremont, No. 11 Sturgeon Bay at No. 6 Tomahawk, No. 10 Southern Door at No. 7 Wittenberg-Birnamwood.

Division 4: No 12. Washburn at No. 5 Abbotsford, No. 9 Spencer at No. 8 Rosholt.

Division 5: No. 10 Greenwood at No. 7 Assumption, No. 9 Port Edwards at No. 8 Augusta .

Thurs, Oct. 24

Division 1: No. 12 Superior at No. 5 D.C. Everest, No. 13 Menomonie at No. 4 Marshfield, No. 14 Wausau East at No. 3 Eau Claire Memorial, No. 11 Wausau West at No. 6 Eau Claire North, No. 10 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln at No. 7 SPASH.

Division 3 : No. 3 Adams-Friendship at No. 2 Poynette.

Division 4: No. 5 Iola-Scandinavia at No. 4 Sevastopol.

Division 5: No. 5 Almond-Bancroft at No. 4 Athens.

