Early voting begins Tuesday. Here's what Wausau-area voters need to know.

WAUSAU – Here's your guide to contested races in the Nov. 5 election in the Wausau area. The polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A mix of races are on the ballot, including U.S. President, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, Wisconsin State Assembly and a statewide referendum question.

Some area voters will see school district referenda and referenda on whether to change town clerks and treasurers to appointed positions.

At myvote.wi.gov , you can:

Here's the list of contested races for Wausau-area voters

(i) denotes incumbent

U.S. President

U.S. presidents serve four-year terms. Democrat Joe Biden announced he would not pursue a second term in office earlier this year.

Kamala D. Harris / Tim Walz (Democratic)

Donald J. Trump / JD Vance (Republican)

Randall Terry / Stephen Broden (Constitution)

Chase Russell Oliver / Mike ter Maat (Libertarian)

Jill Stein / Rudolph Ware (Wisconsin Green)

Claudia De la Cruz / Karina Garcia (Party for Socialism and Liberation)

Cornel West / Melina Abdullah (Justice For All)

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. / Nicole Shanahan (We The People)

U.S. Senate

U.S. senators serve six-year terms. Democrat Tammy Baldwin has served in the role since 2013.

Tammy Baldwin (Democratic)

Eric Hovde (Republican)

Phil Anderson (Disrupt The Corruption)

Thomas Leager (America First)

U.S. Congress District 7

U.S. Congress representatives serve two-year terms. Republican Tom Tiffany has served in the role since 2021.

Kyle Kilbourn (Democratic)

Tom Tiffany (Republican)

State Senate District 12

Wisconsin state senators serve four-year terms. Republican Mary Felzkowski has served in the role since 2021.

Andi Rich (Democratic)

Mary Felzkowski (Republican)

State Assembly District 35

Wisconsin State Assembly representatives serve two-year terms. Republican Calvin Callahan has served in the role since 2021.

Elizabeth McCrank (Democratic)

Calvin Callahan (Republican)

State Assembly District 69

Wisconsin State Assembly representatives serve two-year terms. Republican Donna Rozar has served in the role since 2021 but filed for noncandidacy after redistricting removed her residence from the district.

Roger Halls (Democratic)

Joshua Steven Kelley (Independent)

Karen Hurd (Republican)

State Assembly District 85

Wisconsin State Assembly representatives serve two-year terms. Republican Pat Snyder has served in the role since 2017.

Yee Leng Xiong (Democratic)

Patrick Snyder (Republican)

State Assembly District 86

Wisconsin State Assembly representatives serve two-year terms. Republican John Spiros has served in the role since 2013.

John Small (Democratic)

John Spiros (Republican)

State Assembly District 87

Wisconsin State Assembly representatives serve two-year terms. Republican James Edming served in the role since 2015. He filed for noncandidacy after redistricting removed his residence from the district.

Bill Switalla (Democratic)

Brent Jacobson (Republican)

State of Wisconsin Eligibility to Vote Referendum

“Eligibility to vote. Shall section 1 of article III of the constitution, which deals with suffrage, be amended to provide that only a United States citizen age 18 or older who resides in an election district may vote in an election for national, state, or local office or at a statewide or local referendum?”

Area school district referenda

Wisconsin voters will, collectively, see over 210 school funding referenda on ballots through 2024, according to Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction data. 120 districts will consider them in November. Here’s what some area districts are considering.

Antigo School District: $54 million capital improvement referendum

Colby School District: $17.77 million capital improvement referendum and a second $7.72 million capital improvement referendum

Marathon City School District: $1.6 million recurring referendum

Marshfield School District: $71.58 million capital improvement referendum

Medford School District: $22.67 million capital improvement referendum

Mosinee School District: $19.75 million capital improvement referendum

Town referenda on appointing clerk/treasurer positions

Here are the municipalities considering making elected clerk and/or treasurer positions appointed in Marathon County:

Town of Brighton: Town clerk and town treasurer in one referendum question

Town clerk and town treasurer in one referendum question Town of Easton: Town clerk and town treasurer in separate referendum questions

Town clerk and town treasurer in separate referendum questions Town of Rietbrock: Town clerk

Town clerk Town of Texas: Town clerk

Town clerk Village of Fenwood: Village clerk

