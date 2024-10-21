Open in App
    • Wausau Daily Herald

    Early voting begins Tuesday. Here's what Wausau-area voters need to know.

    By Erik Pfantz, Wausau Daily Herald,

    2 days ago

    WAUSAU – Here's your guide to contested races in the Nov. 5 election in the Wausau area. The polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    A mix of races are on the ballot, including U.S. President, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, Wisconsin State Assembly and a statewide referendum question.

    Some area voters will see school district referenda and referenda on whether to change town clerks and treasurers to appointed positions.

    At myvote.wi.gov , you can:

    Here's the list of contested races for Wausau-area voters

    (i) denotes incumbent

    U.S. President

    U.S. presidents serve four-year terms. Democrat Joe Biden announced he would not pursue a second term in office earlier this year.

    • Kamala D. Harris / Tim Walz (Democratic)
    • Donald J. Trump / JD Vance (Republican)
    • Randall Terry / Stephen Broden (Constitution)
    • Chase Russell Oliver / Mike ter Maat (Libertarian)
    • Jill Stein / Rudolph Ware (Wisconsin Green)
    • Claudia De la Cruz / Karina Garcia (Party for Socialism and Liberation)
    • Cornel West / Melina Abdullah (Justice For All)
    • Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. / Nicole Shanahan (We The People)

    U.S. Senate

    U.S. senators serve six-year terms. Democrat Tammy Baldwin has served in the role since 2013.

    • Tammy Baldwin (Democratic)
    • Eric Hovde (Republican)
    • Phil Anderson (Disrupt The Corruption)
    • Thomas Leager (America First)

    U.S. Congress District 7

    U.S. Congress representatives serve two-year terms. Republican Tom Tiffany has served in the role since 2021.

    • Kyle Kilbourn (Democratic)
    • Tom Tiffany (Republican)

    District 7 candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District seat

    State Senate District 12

    Wisconsin state senators serve four-year terms. Republican Mary Felzkowski has served in the role since 2021.

    • Andi Rich (Democratic)
    • Mary Felzkowski (Republican)

    District 12 candidate Q&A: Who is Andi Rich, the challenger running for Wisconsin's 12th Senate District seat?

    State Assembly District 35

    Wisconsin State Assembly representatives serve two-year terms. Republican Calvin Callahan has served in the role since 2021.

    • Elizabeth McCrank (Democratic)
    • Calvin Callahan (Republican)

    District 35 candidate Q&A: Who is Elizabeth McCrank, the challenger running for Wisconsin's 35th Assembly District seat?

    State Assembly District 69

    Wisconsin State Assembly representatives serve two-year terms. Republican Donna Rozar has served in the role since 2021 but filed for noncandidacy after redistricting removed her residence from the district.

    • Roger Halls (Democratic)
    • Joshua Steven Kelley (Independent)
    • Karen Hurd (Republican)

    District 69 candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Wisconsin's 69th Assembly District seat

    State Assembly District 85

    Wisconsin State Assembly representatives serve two-year terms. Republican Pat Snyder has served in the role since 2017.

    • Yee Leng Xiong (Democratic)
    • Patrick Snyder (Republican)

    District 85 candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Wisconsin's 85th Assembly District seat

    State Assembly District 86

    Wisconsin State Assembly representatives serve two-year terms. Republican John Spiros has served in the role since 2013.

    • John Small (Democratic)
    • John Spiros (Republican)

    District 86 candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Wisconsin's 85th Assembly District seat

    State Assembly District 87

    Wisconsin State Assembly representatives serve two-year terms. Republican James Edming served in the role since 2015. He filed for noncandidacy after redistricting removed his residence from the district.

    • Bill Switalla (Democratic)
    • Brent Jacobson (Republican)

    District 87 candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Wisconsin's 87th Assembly District seat

    State of Wisconsin Eligibility to Vote Referendum

    “Eligibility to vote. Shall section 1 of article III of the constitution, which deals with suffrage, be amended to provide that only a United States citizen age 18 or older who resides in an election district may vote in an election for national, state, or local office or at a statewide or local referendum?”

    More: What to know about noncitizen voting and the November referendum question in Wisconsin

    Area school district referenda

    Wisconsin voters will, collectively, see over 210 school funding referenda on ballots through 2024, according to Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction data. 120 districts will consider them in November. Here’s what some area districts are considering.

    • Antigo School District: $54 million capital improvement referendum
    • Colby School District: $17.77 million capital improvement referendum and a second $7.72 million capital improvement referendum
    • Marathon City School District: $1.6 million recurring referendum
    • Marshfield School District: $71.58 million capital improvement referendum
    • Medford School District: $22.67 million capital improvement referendum
    • Mosinee School District: $19.75 million capital improvement referendum

    Town referenda on appointing clerk/treasurer positions

    Here are the municipalities considering making elected clerk and/or treasurer positions appointed in Marathon County:

    • Town of Brighton: Town clerk and town treasurer in one referendum question
    • Town of Easton: Town clerk and town treasurer in separate referendum questions
    • Town of Rietbrock: Town clerk
    • Town of Texas: Town clerk
    • Village of Fenwood: Village clerk

    Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA TODAY NETWORK - Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Contact him at epfantz@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Early voting begins Tuesday. Here's what Wausau-area voters need to know.

