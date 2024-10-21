2024 WIAA boys soccer state tournament preview: What you need to know

WAUSAU — The loose leaves are turning orange and red, which means the fall season is flourishing. If you follow high school sports, you know what follows shortly thereafter: playoff action.

The WIAA boys' soccer state tournament will kick off the fall sports postseason on Tuesday. Action will spill into next week as teams compete for all the marbles.

With the postseason's unpredictability and do-or-die stakes, records are a wash, and teams will be clawing to extend their seasons against some of the stiffest competition they have faced all year.

Here is a look at the 2024 boys' soccer playoffs slate, which includes seeding, dates and times of matches, and what you need to know about the Central Wisconsin schools involved before you see it.

Division 1

No. 6 Wausau West at No. 3 D.C. Everest

The postseason could not arrive at a more ideal time than now for the Evergreens, who battled through an up-and-down start to the 2024 season.

But with a new season comes a new opportunity, and the Evergreens, winners of seven of their last eight games, enter the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the tournament and winners of the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off a strong season in league play.

They finished with their second-best conference record, 8-2-2, since 2021 and are second in the WVC standings behind the Evergreens.

Last season, the Evergreens lost in the sectional round to Eau Claire Memorial. They ended their regular season slate this season by knocking off the Warriors 3-2 on Oct. 17; they will try to do it again on Oct. 22.

Division 2:

No. 6 Onalaska at No. 3 Marshfield

Marshfield will have the opportunity to open up its postseason slate at home against Onalaska, which has struggled to find the net in recent matches, winning only two games since Sept. 26.

The Tigers will look to take advantage of their high seeding but will need to find positive momentum early in the tournament, as they are on a four-game skid.

Marshfield is one team that hopes to catch fire and create an extended season for themselves through the postseason.

Division 3:

No. 10 Merrill at No. 7 Mosinee

It's been an up-and-down year for Mosinee, which rose to the top of the Great Northern Conference last season, finishing with a first-place record of 9-1-1.

Last postseason, these two clubs were bound to meet in the sectionals if Merrill had beaten Antigo in the regional round.

Mosinee made it to the sectionals as the No. 1 seed but fell to Lakeland 1-0.

Mosinee will come in under different circumstances this time, entering the tournament as a No. 7 seed.

Division 4:

No. 6 Newman Catholic at No. 3 Arcadia

Newman Catholic enters the state tournament one seed lower than it entered a season ago.

Finishing with a 5-3 record, Newman Catholic stood tall in the Marawood South Conference again in the two-team conference race between iself and Northland Lutheran.

It hopes to avoid another first-round disappointment after an early exit last season at the hands of Northland Pines.

No. 14 Saint Lawrence Seminary at No. 3 Amherst

Amherst soccer's best season since 2021 earned the club a slot one seed higher than its 2023 campaign, in which it fell to powerhouse, and this year's No. 1 seed, Columbus Catholic, 4-1.

This year, Amherst split the season series with the Dons and are poised to make a statement in the first round against the Hilltoppers.

The Hilltoppers have struggled this season, enduring an 11-game win drought to open the year. The Falcons are looking to finish them off on Thursday at home.

No. 5 Pacelli/Iola-Scandinavia at No. 4 Nekoosa

Pacelli/Iola-Scandinavia and Nekoosa earned higher seeds for their 2024 state tournament appearances, with memories of an early exit to fuel a push this season.

Nekoosa finished in third place this year in the South Central Conference behind Wisconsin Dells and Mauston.

Last season, the Papermakers fell in the first round to No. 2 seed Aquinas, and No. 3 seed Arcadia ended Pacelli/Iola-Scandinavia's season.

Full schedule (Central Wisconsin teams only):

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Division 1: No. 8 Stevens Point Area Senior High at No. 1 Kimberly, No. 6 Wausau West at No. 6 D.C. Everest.

Division 2 : No. 5 Wausau East at No. 4 River Falls, No. 6 Onalaska at No. 3 Marshfield.

Division 3: No. 9 Medford at No. 8 Antigo, No. 10 Merrill at No. 7 Mosinee.

Division 4: No. 9 Tri-County at No. 8 Adams-Friendship.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Division 4: No. 6 Newman Catholic at No. 3 Arcadia, No. 14 Saint Lawrence Seminary at No. 3 Amherst, No. 5 Pacelli/Iola-Scandinavia at No. 4 Nekoosa.

