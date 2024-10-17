CC, girls tennis triumphs peak Central Wisconsin's top HS prep performers from Oct. 7-14

The second week of October held no shortage of action for Central Wisconsin sports.

Here is a look at the area's top prep performers from Oct. 7-14

Girls volleyball

Angelina Rees, Pittsville volleyball: Rees notched 10 kills, six aces, and 16 digs in the Panther's 3-0 win over Assumption.

Cali Eastling, Tri-County volleyball: Eastling recorded 16 kills and 11 digs in a win over Hilbert on Oct. 10.

Emma Reincke, Pacelli volleyball : Reincke recorded 10 kills, 10 digs, and 11 assists in a win over Wild Rose on Oct. 8.

Celia Schindler, Abbotsford volleyball: Schindler had 14 kills, 16 digs, and an assist against Prentice on Oct. 8.

Kalyn Schueller, Stratford volleyball: Schueller got nine kills, five aces, and eight digs in a win over Assumption on Oct. 8.

Football

Kameron Zielke, Weyauwega-Fremont football: Zielke threw 13-for-20 for 188 yards and two touchdowns and rushed nine times for 62 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He recorded 17 total tackles on defense and forced a fumble in the Warhawks win over Loyal/Greenwood.

Jack Tubbs, Stratford football: Tubbs threw 14-for-16 for 216 yards and three touchdowns and rushed the ball nine times for 62 yards and two touchdowns on Oct. 11. He hunted down six tackles and an interception on defense.

Blake Bangston, D.C. Everest football: Bangston notched his second 200+ yard rushing game this season, taking on 45 carries for 249 yards and two touchdowns. He also grabbed five catches for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Jensen Rice, Iola-Scandinavia football: Rice snatched a hat trick in rushing touchdowns and recorded 129 rushing yards and four tackles in the Thunderbirds' 41-6 win over Pittsville.

Grayden Rode, Marshfield football: Rode carried the offensive load with 23 rushing attempts for 186 yards and found the end zone for four rushing touchdowns.

Miles Waldvogel, Wausau West football: Waldvogel rushed 23 times for 193 yards and four touchdowns in the Warriors' win over Eau Claire Memorial.

Jesse Napgezek, Wausau East football: Napgezek caught three passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. He also had 10 total tackles and kicked two punts for 91 yards.

Nash Krcmar, Nekoosa football: Krcmar threw 2-for-2 for 53 yards and a touchdown and rushed 14 times for 146 yards and a rushing touchdown. He also had a pick.

Bryson Schmid, Wittenberg-Birnamwood football: Schmid threw 8-for-11 for 110 yards and rushed nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he recorded three total tackles and forced a fumble.

Brayden Larson, Tomahawk football: Larson rushed 28 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a pass for 19 yards and recorded 12 total tackles, one forced fumble, and an interception on Oct. 12.

Boys soccer

Cade Jansen, Columbus Catholic soccer: Jansen scored three goals in a win over Northland Lutheran on Oct. 7.

Jeremiah Carlson, Nekoosa soccer: Carlson made 16 saves in a 2-0 loss to Amherst on Oct. 7.

Milo Graham, Amherst soccer: Graham notched another multi-goal game, scoring two goals in a 5-0 win over Merrill on Oct. 8.

Ayden Kazda, Amherst soccer: Kazda scored two goals and notched two assists on Oct. 10.

Noah Martin, Newman Catholic soccer: Martin scored two goals and recorded an assist in Newman Catholic's 4-0 win over Tri-County on Oct. 10.

Carlos Lopez, Amherst soccer: Lopez performed a hat trick with three goals and one assist in a 13-0 win on Oct. 10.

Girls cross country

Calla Benjamin, Weyauwega-Fremont cross country: Benjamin finished second place at the Marion Invite on Oct. 7 with a 23:42 time.

Lucy Dolan, Assumption cross country: Dolan placed first in the Jim Newman Cross Country invite on Oct. 12 with an 18:19.4 time.

Tessa Bruckhart, SPASH cross country: Bruckhart placed third at the Jim Newman Cross Country invite with an 18:54.3 time.

Rory Salvesen, Wittenberg-Birnamwood cross country: Salvesen placed second with a 20:10.0 time at the Weyauwega-Fremont invite on Oct. 10.

Kayla Casperson, Stratford cross country: Casperson placed second in the Auburndale invite with a 19:47.7 time on Oct. 8.

Phoenix Losievski, Pittsville cross country: Losievski was right behind and placed fifth with a 20:28 time at the Auburndale invite.

Boys cross country

Ethan Olds, SPASH cross country: Olds placed first on Oct. 12 at the Jim Newman cross country invite (Wis Rapids) with a 15:30.5 time.

Cooper Erickson, SPASH cross country : Erickson was right behind placing second for SPASH with a 15:42.0 time.

Luke Eiden, Pacelli cross country: Eiden came in fourth place at the Jim Newman cross country invite with a 15:52.3.

Josh Neilitz, Wausau West cross country: Nielitz once again had a top-five finish at that same meet, placing fifth at 15:54.6 time.

Cree Defoe, Stratford cross country: Defoe placed second in the Auburndale invite with 16:32.8 on Oct. 8.

Ben Beck, Iola-Scandinavia cross country: Beck placed first at the Weyauwega-Fremont invite with a 16:22.9 time on Oct. 10.

Elijah Bohm, Amherst cross country: Bohm was shortly behind with a fifth-place finish with a 17:24.4 time.

Evan Fuchs, D.C. Everest cross country: Fuchs placed sixth at the Old Abe invite at 16:12.20 time on Oct. 12.

Girls tennis

Hayley Jensen, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln tennis: Jensen helped Wisconsin Rapids win the conference championship by placing 4th and qualifying for state at the Eau Claire Memorial Sectional.

Brecklyn Lindner, Newman Catholic tennis: Lindner won the Division 2 Lakeland Union Sectional.

Maria Garcia and Akosua Yeboah, Columbus Catholic tennis: Yeboah and Garcia won the doubles portion of the Lakeland Union Sectional, beating Pacelli’s team.

Sydney Holberg, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln tennis: Holberg came in second place at the Eau Claire Memorial Sectional.

Natalie Cooper and Lauren Loesl, Pacelli tennis: Cooper and Loesl came in second place in the doubles portion of the Lakeland Union Sectional.

Addison Puent and Abigail Hynes, Newman Catholic girls tennis: Hynes and Puent won the doubles portion of the Lakeland Union Sectional.

