    • Wausau Daily Herald

    HS football preview: Wausau East reaches playoffs for 1st time since 2012 ahead of week 9

    By Alfred Smith III, Wausau Daily Herald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2a9g_0w8nK12h00

    WAUSAU— Now that it's the final week of the regular season for high school football, the playoff race in Central Wisconsin is heating up.

    Wausau East's (5-3) 24-15 win over Lakeland (4-4) on Oct. 11 helped the Lumberjacks – in their first season in the Great Northern Conference – clinch a postseason berth for the first time since 2012.

    The Lumberjacks, Medford (7-1), and Mosinee (6-2) are the only three teams in the Great Northern Conference with four league wins.

    Marshfield (4-4) kept rolling to earn their fourth league win on Friday night. They became the third team, alongside D.C. Everest (6-2) and Stevens Point (5-3), to earn four conference wins in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

    Week 8, what to know: High School Football: WVC, CWC-Large nearly claimed, what to know about week 8

    Downing Amherst (7-1) last Friday sets Stratford (8-0) up comfortably to win the CWC-Large conference with a win on Friday, though Amherst and Wittenberg-Birnamwood (6-2) have already recorded five conference wins.

    Iola-Scandinavia's (6-2) dominant 41-6 win over Pittsville (2-6) will likely have the same effect. The Thunderbirds are now the fourth team in the tough Marawood/CWC conference to reach four conference wins, joining Edgar (7-1), Auburndale (7-1), and Abbotsford (7-1).

    The Wildcats hold an unbeaten league record entering the final week at 6-0.

    Vote for the Menke GMC AOTW: Vote: The Menke GMC Athlete of the Week poll for Oct. 7-14 now open

    South Central's Nekoosa is playoff-ready. They're entering the final week of the season at 7-1, enjoying one of their best season in years. This week, they'll go on the road to face another tough playoff team in Wisconsin Dells.

    Here is a preview of the week nine games in Central Wisconsin for the teams seeking one more conference win to reach the postseason requirement.

    CWC-Large Conference

    Colby (3-5) at Weyauwega-Fremont (4-4), Oct. 18

    Both Colby and Weyauwega-Fremont enter the season's final week with three conference wins and in desperation mode with one final chance to lock up a postseason spot. This week, they'll face each other.

    The Warhawks will have the advantage of their home crowd, but with extending the season on the line, neither team will make it an easy night for their opponent.

    D.C. Everest downs SPASH in double OT: D.C. Everest reclaims WVC crown in double OT thriller against SPASH

    Colby is coming off a 28-20 win over Spencer/Columbus, and Weyauwega-Fremont comes in hot after out-dueling Loyal/Greenwood in a 60-46 shootout.

    Wisconsin Valley Conference

    River Falls (3-5)  at Wausau West (4-4), Oct. 18

    The Warriors' final game of the year will come against River Falls of the Big Rivers conference.

    The Warriors are coming off a 56-24 bounce-back win over Eau Claire Memorial and hope to use their momentum to end their season above .500.

    Central Wisconsin top prep performers: Central Wisconsin's top HS prep performers for beginning of October

    Meanwhile, D.C. Everest can lock up the conference crown on Friday by beating a struggling Eau Claire Memorial (1-7) team.

    Marawood/CWC Conference still up for grabs

    The Marawood/CWC conference race is geared to go down to the wire.

    In week nine, Edgar will take its undefeated conference record on the road to face a hungry Abbotsford team.

    Abbotsford and Auburndale, of the Marawood/CWC conference, have 5-1 conference records. With wins and an Edgar loss in the final week, the season could end with all three programs sharing the same conference record at 6-1.

    That means Edgar still has unfinished business when they meet Abbotsford on Oct. 18; a win could seal the conference.

    Auburndale will end their regular season slate facing stiff competition in 6-2 Iola-Scandinavia. The Thunderbirds have won four of their last five games, with their only loss during that stretch being to Edgar on the road.

    Contact or send game stats/info to Sports Reporter Alfred Smith III at alfred.smith@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AlfredS_III

    This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: HS football preview: Wausau East reaches playoffs for 1st time since 2012 ahead of week 9

