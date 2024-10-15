Why voters in some central WI towns to consider appointed clerks & treasurers in November

Several towns and one village in central Wisconsin will decide in November if their municipalities' clerk or treasurer positions should remain elected or be appointed by the board.

Municipalities with a population of fewer than 2,500 must use referenda to reorganize their government offices, according to state statute .

In Wisconsin's 1,249 towns, there are 240 appointed clerks and 800 elected clerks, 165 appointed treasurers and 875 elected treasurers, and 126 appointed clerk-treasurers and 102 elected clerk-treasurers, according to the Wisconsin Towns Association website .

A USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter spoke with Carol Nawrocki, assistant director of the Wisconsin Towns Association, to find out why about 70 municipalities across the state are asking voters to consider this change in the November election.

Here’s what we found out.

Why are communities considering making this change?

Communities across Wisconsin have been moving toward making clerk and treasurer appointed positions slowly over the last couple decades, Nawrocki said. Several factors including increased complexity, changes to laws, greater responsibilities and more focused public scrutiny have led to fewer people wanting to take on a role that previously had been viewed as a volunteer position.

“Many people get the job because they’re told, ‘You just have to come to one monthly board meeting and take minutes, that’s it.’ And then they get the job and they find out, ‘Oh wait a minute, I have a list of a thousand things I have to do,’” Nawrocki said.

Other tasks clerks are responsible for include sending public notices of meetings, organizing and running elections, filing reports with the state that could carry penalties for municipalities if not filed, writing checks for the municipality, processing payroll and more.

Nawrocki described how some municipalities with only a few hundred residents struggle to find residents to run for election to the clerk or treasurer office and said there have been times when people have been elected only to resign after a month of learning the duties of the roles.

What are the benefits of appointing clerk and treasurer positions?

The primary benefit of the change is that the offices can be held by people who are not residents of the municipality, Nawrocki said. Elected officials must reside in the district they are elected in in Wisconsin. Appointed officials may reside elsewhere and may even serve as clerk or treasurer in other municipalities.

A second benefit is the ability to set qualifications for the positions. Nawrocki said things like education in finance, municipal government experience and skill in certain software programs may be examples of qualifications established for the roles.

Stability is a third benefit Nawrocki identified. Elected clerks learn the role, complete training sessions, travel to conventions or other educational opportunities and then lose an election and a newly elected clerk may have to start that learning process over again.

“Town boards need the stability of someone who is going to stay in the job, learn the job, learn the skills and all the knowledge as you go along to do it,” Nawrocki said. “(Boards are) realizing this is a core position and we need someone that is going to make a career of it and have it be their full-time job and learn it and do the best they can for their community.”

Will municipalities have to pay more for appointed clerks and treasurers with these skills and experience?

Nawrocki said this will vary by each municipality’s situation. Some may be able to hire a nearby municipality’s clerk to take on their extra tasks. Other municipalities may not have that option or may have further responsibilities they would like the role to take on, therefore increasing the cost to pay someone to do the job.

Setting minimum qualifications may mean a municipality will have to offer higher wages to attract people willing to take on the role, Nawrocki said.

Why are so many Wisconsin municipalities considering this change now?

Nawrocki explained this has to do with timelines set by Wisconsin statutes for making changes to municipal governance structures. Chapter 60 of the Wisconsin state statutes says the change can only happen when the office’s two-year term ends.

This November election is the last election municipalities can hold this type of referenda to make the change in structure in spring 2025. Moving forward, municipalities can hold this type of referenda in any fall, spring, primary, non-primary, or special election but the change would not be made until spring 2027, and so forth.

“There’s kind of a push to do it now if you want it to be effective for the term starting in April 2025,” Nawrocki said.

Have questions about election integrity and increased scrutiny impacted people's desire to serve as municipal clerks?

There was a lot of turnover of clerks following the last presidential election, Nawrocki said. Increased scrutiny and “not-so-nice” comments are among the reasons she has heard for people leaving clerk roles but the constantly-changing election rules and increasing time commitments are also significant factors.

“You have to remember, these jobs are principally people who want to do public service. That’s why you run for office,” Nawrocki said. “You want to help out your community and serve in this role.

“When you conduct an election and then everyone is suspicious of you and accusing you of doing things and saying, ‘We don’t trust the results’ and all that it’s hard not to take that to heart.”

She said the shifting rules on absentee ballots and clerk’s office drop boxes in recent years also add a significant burden for clerks to stay engaged and up-to-date on current laws and practices.

Which central Wisconsin towns and villages are considering this change to clerk or treasurer positions?

Here are the municipalities considering making elected clerk and/or treasurer positions appointed in Marathon County:

Town of Brighton: Town clerk and town treasurer in one referendum question

Town clerk and town treasurer in one referendum question Town of Easton: Town clerk and town treasurer in separate referendum questions

Town clerk and town treasurer in separate referendum questions Town of Rietbrock: Town clerk

Town clerk Town of Texas: Town clerk

Town clerk Village of Fenwood: Village clerk

Here are the municipalities considering making elected clerk and/or treasurer positions appointed in Portage County:

Town of Sharon: Combined town clerk-treasurer

Here are the municipalities considering making elected clerk and/or treasurer positions appointed in Wood County:

Town of Auburndale: Town clerk

Town clerk Town of Cameron: Town clerk and town treasurer in one referendum question

Town clerk and town treasurer in one referendum question Town of Dexter: Town clerk

Town clerk Town of Lincoln: Town clerk and town treasurer in one referendum question

Town clerk and town treasurer in one referendum question Town of Sherry: Town clerk

Town clerk Town of Wood: Town clerk and town treasurer in one referendum question

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Contact him at epfantz@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Why voters in some central WI towns to consider appointed clerks & treasurers in November