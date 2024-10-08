Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Wausau Daily Herald

    We now know when Ollie's Bargain Outlet will open discount store in Rothschild

    By Jamie Rokus, Wausau Daily Herald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xucuo_0vyPeWbP00

    ROTHSCHILD − We now know when Ollie's Bargain Outlet will open next to the Wausau VA Clinic.

    A representative for the brick-and-mortar discount retailer said the 28,000-square-foot store at 1111 E. Grand Ave., Rothschild, will open at 9 a.m. Oct. 30.

    This will be the store's second location to open in Wisconsin, Tom Kuypers, senior vice president of marketing, told the Wausau Daily Herald earlier this year. The other location opened in June in Kenosha.

    Here's what readers need to know about Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTxFQ_0vyPeWbP00

    What is Ollie's Bargain Outlet?

    Ollie's Bargain Outlet started in 1982 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Since then, it has opened more than 500 stores across the United States.

    Kuypers described Ollie's as a closeout retailer, adding that unlike other discount retailers, Ollie's sells name-brand products at reduced costs. Product categories include food, health and beauty, kitchen and appliances, bedding, pet products, flooring, seasonal items like lawn and garden and Christmas, books and stationery, toys, automotive, hardware and more.

    "And we have a huge cleaning department, with vacuums and cleaning products," Kuypers added. "Products change and shift based on what's happening in the marketplace."

    Kuypers said their products come from many avenues including from a manufacturer that overproduced products, for example, or if a retailer is going out of business they can sell their inventory to Ollie's.

    "And we offer these products at a deep discount compared to the fancy stores," Kuypers said. "We offer items at discounts up to 70% off retail prices.

    "We tell people, 'It's good stuff cheap.'"

    'We want to be in the community for a long time'

    Kuypers said Ollie's is opening 50 stores a year across the U.S. and a location came up in Rothschild that fit all of its parameters.

    The company recently opened a distribution center in Princeton, Illinois, that allows for easier shipping up to central Wisconsin and across the Midwest as well.

    Kuypers said in July the store expects to hire about 40-50 employees locally.

    Kuypers said the company really tries to become part of the communities where they have store locations, and works with charities focused on children and families. Some of the organizations they work with include Children's Miracle Network and Feeding America.

    "We want to be in the community for a long time," Kuypers said. "We are thrilled to be coming to Rothschild."

    Local entertainment news: Wausau East grad tackles role of Tom Brady in Ryan Murphy's 'Aaron Hernandez' series on FX

    Local business news: Briq's Soft Serve at Riverlife Park in Wausau will not reopen in 2025. Here's why.

    Editor Jamie Rokus can be reached at jrokus@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jamie_Rokus .

    (This story was updated to add a photo.)

    This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: We now know when Ollie's Bargain Outlet will open discount store in Rothschild

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Biggest Retailer In The US Closing Stores
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza14 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Wyoming lawmakers angle for leadership roles by pledging conservatism
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Wisconsin teen kidnapped in 1995 relives horror ordeal of being chained up for months by sick abuser
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut11 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy