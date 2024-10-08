We now know when Ollie's Bargain Outlet will open discount store in Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD − We now know when Ollie's Bargain Outlet will open next to the Wausau VA Clinic.

A representative for the brick-and-mortar discount retailer said the 28,000-square-foot store at 1111 E. Grand Ave., Rothschild, will open at 9 a.m. Oct. 30.

This will be the store's second location to open in Wisconsin, Tom Kuypers, senior vice president of marketing, told the Wausau Daily Herald earlier this year. The other location opened in June in Kenosha.

Here's what readers need to know about Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

What is Ollie's Bargain Outlet?

Ollie's Bargain Outlet started in 1982 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Since then, it has opened more than 500 stores across the United States.

Kuypers described Ollie's as a closeout retailer, adding that unlike other discount retailers, Ollie's sells name-brand products at reduced costs. Product categories include food, health and beauty, kitchen and appliances, bedding, pet products, flooring, seasonal items like lawn and garden and Christmas, books and stationery, toys, automotive, hardware and more.

"And we have a huge cleaning department, with vacuums and cleaning products," Kuypers added. "Products change and shift based on what's happening in the marketplace."

Kuypers said their products come from many avenues including from a manufacturer that overproduced products, for example, or if a retailer is going out of business they can sell their inventory to Ollie's.

"And we offer these products at a deep discount compared to the fancy stores," Kuypers said. "We offer items at discounts up to 70% off retail prices.

"We tell people, 'It's good stuff cheap.'"

'We want to be in the community for a long time'

Kuypers said Ollie's is opening 50 stores a year across the U.S. and a location came up in Rothschild that fit all of its parameters.

The company recently opened a distribution center in Princeton, Illinois, that allows for easier shipping up to central Wisconsin and across the Midwest as well.

Kuypers said in July the store expects to hire about 40-50 employees locally.

Kuypers said the company really tries to become part of the communities where they have store locations, and works with charities focused on children and families. Some of the organizations they work with include Children's Miracle Network and Feeding America.

"We want to be in the community for a long time," Kuypers said. "We are thrilled to be coming to Rothschild."

