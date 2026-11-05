🏥 Waupun, WI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Waupun’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from home care to clinical roles. If you’re in or near Waupun, WI, here are several solid openings worth a look.

Employer: Private home

Private home Location: Waupun, WI (quiet neighborhood)

(quiet neighborhood) Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $17.50 – $19.50 per hour, about 10–15 hours/week

One-on-one caregiving for a woman with quadriplegia in her home. Set weekday and every-other-weekend shifts, flexible schedule, and paid training; great if you’re kind, reliable, and live within 30 minutes of Waupun.

Employer: State of Wisconsin

Location: Waupun, WI (correctional healthcare facilities)

(correctional healthcare facilities) Type: Full-time, contract , onsite

, onsite Pay: Competitive hourly compensation (exact rate not listed)

For experienced CNAs (2+ years, recent experience, current WI CNA + BLS) who are comfortable in a secure setting. AM, PM, and NOC shifts available, with a chance to build strong clinical skills in correctional healthcare.

Employer: Complete Care

Location: Waupun, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead nutritional care for residents: assessments, care plans, menu oversight, and education. Ideal if you’re a CDR-registered dietitian with a WI license, looking for a stable role on an interdisciplinary team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths on the employer’s page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.