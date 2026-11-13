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🚧 School Street closed Nov. 17 for sewer repairs
10 days ago
🚧 School Street closed Nov. 17 for sewer work
On Tuesday, November 17, School Street will be closed between 8th Street and Royalton Street while crews do critical sanitary sewer maintenance and repairs near the wastewater treatment plant.
If you usually drive this stretch, plan a few extra minutes. The suggested detour is:
- From School Street, go via 8th Street to Royalton Street.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect minor delays in this area on Nov. 17.
More Info: Road Closure Notice – School Street – City of Waup...
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