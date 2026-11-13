🚧 School Street closed Nov. 17 for sewer work

On Tuesday, November 17, School Street will be closed between 8th Street and Royalton Street while crews do critical sanitary sewer maintenance and repairs near the wastewater treatment plant.

If you usually drive this stretch, plan a few extra minutes. The suggested detour is:

From School Street, go via 8th Street to Royalton Street.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect minor delays in this area on Nov. 17.