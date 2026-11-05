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Waupaca

🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Waupaca

2 days ago

Looking for a new feline friend in Waupaca, WI? These adoptable cats are waiting for a cozy home and a family to love.

Harmony

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sBh1q_1GmuJqxZ00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly black
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Waupaca County
  • Phone: (715) 258-2545

Harmony is a tiny black beauty looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a baby, she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of affection.

👉 Meet Harmony and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Corduroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061OEW_1GmuJqxZ00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange/Red
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Waupaca County
  • Phone: (715) 258-2545

Corduroy is an orange/red baby boy with classic kitten charm. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Corduroy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Cardamum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2t8t_1GmuJqxZ00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange/Red
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Waupaca County
  • Phone: (715) 258-2545

Cardamum is another adorable orange/red baby boy. If you love playful kittens, he could be a wonderful match for your home.

👉 Meet Cardamum and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Unity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmXoZ_1GmuJqxZ00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly black
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Waupaca County
  • Phone: (715) 258-2545

Unity is a young black cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youth and curiosity. She’s ready to settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet Unity and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksV3q_1GmuJqxZ00
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Young (born January 8, 2026)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange/Red
  • Adoption Fee: $75
  • Type: For adoption by private owner (Waupaca, WI)
  • Source: adoptapet listing

Gene is a beautiful, healthy, playful young kitty who was rescued from a home where he wasn’t being cared for. He’s very energetic and loves to play. He doesn’t mind being held for a while and enjoys belly rubs.

He is good with children as long as they are gentle; if things get too loud or rough, he tends to hide. Gene also has a best buddy named Rose (mentioned in his description), so he may do well with another friendly cat.

👉 Meet Gene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Waupaca, WI, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the Humane Society of Waupaca County at (715) 258-2545 or use the Adoptapet links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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