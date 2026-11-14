🚧 US 10 Waupaca road work: what’s changing this month

Road work on US 10 in Waupaca County is moving into its winter phase, with some traffic control lifting soon and more work coming in 2027.

Key dates & areas:

US 10 westbound, Appletree Ln–Old WIS 49: Temporary pavement in place and traffic control expected to be removed by Nov. 20, 2026 . Work resumes in 2027 to replace concrete, shoulders, guardrail, and bridge approaches.

Temporary pavement in place and traffic control expected to be removed by . Work resumes in to replace concrete, shoulders, guardrail, and bridge approaches. US 10, Anderson Rd–Appletree Ln: Diamond grinding and finishing work now; all traffic control expected gone by Nov. 27, 2026 . Crews return in April 2027 for bridge and shoulder repairs, aiming to finish by April 30, 2027 .

Diamond grinding and finishing work now; all traffic control expected gone by . Crews return in for bridge and shoulder repairs, aiming to finish by . US 10 westbound, Old WIS 49–Winnebago County line: Finishing now; traffic control expected removed by Nov. 20, 2026.

US 10 will stay open, but expect lane closures, a crossover with head‑to‑head traffic, and intermittent ramp closures.

For updates, check 511 Wisconsin and X: @WisDOTNorthCent before you drive. Remember: using handheld phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal.