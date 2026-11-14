📅 Learn to Use Consumer Reports Free with Your Library Card

Learn how to get the most out of Consumer Reports’ online database at the Waunakee Public Library. With your library card, you can access thousands of unbiased ratings and reviews on everything from big-ticket gifts to everyday items—perfect for making smarter choices this holiday season.

A staff member will walk you through how to search, compare, and browse Consumer Reports online, then you’ll have time to try it yourself with help available.

Who: Adults

Adults Where: Waunakee Public Library

Waunakee Public Library Cost: Free with your library card

Free with your library card Registration: Required (space is limited)

Required (space is limited) To cancel: Use the link in your confirmation email or call (608) 849-4217 at least 24 hours before the program.

Note: Two adult program no-shows/cancellations with less than 24 hours’ notice in 6 months may pause your registration privileges for up to 90 days.