🚚 Waunakee, WI Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Waunakee’s industrial side is busy right now, and that means steady work in warehouses, shipping, and purchasing. If you like organized chaos, moving parts, and clear daily goals, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: The QTI Group (for a manufacturing client)

The QTI Group (for a manufacturing client) Location: Waunakee, WI (Greater Madison area)

(Greater Madison area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role reports to the Purchasing Manager and focuses on sourcing, negotiating, and managing supplier agreements. You’ll work with MRP/ERP (SAP), compare vendor quotes, and help choose the best suppliers, so it’s a good fit if you have 3+ years in purchasing or supply chain and want to grow in a manufacturing setting.

Employer: Franklin Water Treatment

Location: Waunakee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Hands-on role handling incoming and outgoing shipments, bills of lading, carrier pickups, and basic recordkeeping. Great if you’re detail-focused and like physical work, plus they offer PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, disability, parental leave, tuition help, and more.

Employer: NORD DRIVESYSTEMS

Location: Waunakee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll unload trucks, stock materials, pull parts, and enter receipts into SAP while keeping the warehouse organized. Good match if you’re okay lifting up to 50 lbs, being on your feet, and want experience with inventory, SAP, and warehouse operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers list related roles or future openings. A 10-minute application today could be your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.