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Waukon
Monthly Thursday Night Book Club at Library
8 days ago
Robey Memorial Library in Waukon hosts a Thursday Night Book Club on the third Thursday of each month at 6:00 pm, with a different theme each month; the current topic is Humorous books. Readers can take part in person or join virtually, and new members are always welcome.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Robey Memorial Library (Waukon, IA)
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