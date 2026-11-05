🏥 Waukon, IA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Leadership Roles

Waukon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you love direct patient care or leading a team. Here are a couple of strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation

Reliant Rehabilitation Location: Waukon, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with seniors in a skilled nursing setting, helping residents regain strength and mobility. Reliant highlights career growth, flexible schedules, and access to company-paid continuing education and clinical ladders.

Employer: Good Samaritan Society – GSS IA Waukon Center

Location: 21 E Main St, Waukon, IA 52172

Type: Full-time, Day shift, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Lead the nursing team in a long-term care facility, overseeing resident care quality, staffing, and compliance. This role is ideal for an RN with 5+ years of experience who wants leadership responsibility plus benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and generous time off.

(Also listed on Indeed: Same Director of Nursing role)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—rural healthcare roles can open doors to bigger steps in your career.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.