Waukesha’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level to skilled tech roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Entry-level role helping set up, run, and maintain flexographic printing presses. No experience needed — they provide training, and you’ll learn inks, plates, changeovers, and basic maintenance.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$33/hour

Day-shift (6:00 am–6:00 pm) maintenance role working on pumps, motors, PLC/CNC machines, robotics, and more in an industrial setting. Comes with a long list of benefits (401k match, health, PTO, tuition help) and is ideal if you have 3–5+ years of industrial maintenance experience.

Employer: GE HealthCare

Location: Waukesha, WI (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed QA role supporting release of medical devices by checking records, labels, and documentation. Good fit if you have 2+ years in manufacturing, strong attention to detail, and are comfortable on the floor and at a computer (Excel, Word, Teams).

Employer: INNIO Group

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,760–$80,640/year

Hands-on finishing work on precision engine components, removing burrs and sharp edges and doing basic inspections. Great if you’ve worked with metal finishing, deburring tools, or machining and like detailed, quality-focused work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — job pages often list related openings too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.