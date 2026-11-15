Waukesha has some solid front-line roles right now, from retail to banking and healthcare support. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Waukesha, WI (600 N Springdale Rd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $26.00/hour (+ possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums)

(+ possible premiums) Why it’s interesting: Mix of customer service and order picking (Click ‘n Pull/Fax ‘n Pull). You’ll help members with questions, memberships, and orders while keeping the club floor safe and organized. Strong benefits package with health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Phone-based role helping patients with questions, orders, and insurance/doctor-directed needs. You’ll handle inbound and outbound calls, enter orders, update records, and support people who rely on medical equipment and supplies.

Employer: Associated Bank

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $22.96/hour (base pay range)

(base pay range) Why it’s interesting: Great fit if you like face-to-face service and want to break into banking. You’ll handle daily transactions, answer questions, and refer customers to other banking services, with training, growth paths, retirement plans (401(k) + pension), paid volunteer time, and colleague resource groups.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.