Waukesha has some solid driving jobs right now, from non‑CDL routes to Class B CDL work with steady hours. If you like being on the road and home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help customers in the store, and keep routes running on time. No CDL needed, just a valid driver’s license, basic auto parts knowledge, and the ability to lift and load merchandise on a flexible schedule (mornings, nights, weekends).

Employer: Oakridge Enterprises LLC

Oakridge Enterprises LLC Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: In-person, non-CDL

In-person, non-CDL Pay: $100 – $350 per day

Local box truck deliveries plus installing home appliances like fridges, washers, and microwaves. Company truck and fuel card provided; you’ll load/unload, drive local routes, and give basic customer service at each stop.

Employer: Safety-Kleen / Clean Harbors

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$26 per hour

Home daily, Monday–Friday, usually 8–10 hour days starting around 6–7 a.m. You’ll drive a Class B box truck, service parts washer machines, pick up containerized hazardous waste, and sell products/services on a set route. Includes paid training, health benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, and an Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers often have more than one route or shift open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.