Waukesha has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from outdoor fall work to steady hospital and plant roles. If you like staying active and don’t mind getting your hands dirty, these are worth a look.

Employer: Henningsen Property Maintenance / HPM Landscapes

Henningsen Property Maintenance / Location: Waukesha & Big Bend, WI (meet at Big Bend shop)

Type: Temporary, Full-Time (through end of November)

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour, weekly pay Short-term fall landscaping work helping with leaf cleanups at homes and businesses. Great if you want extra cash before winter and are okay with physical outdoor labor; no heavy experience needed, just reliability and transportation.

Employer: ProHealth Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin (Lifepoint Health)

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Part-Time, Day Shift

Pay: Not listed Hospital housekeeping role keeping patient rooms and public areas clean and safe. Good fit if you like a steady indoor job with structure and want access to healthcare benefits, PTO, and growth options (especially if you move to full-time).

Employer: Amentum

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-Time, 1st Shift (7:00 am – 3:30 pm, overtime as needed)

Pay: $25.00 – $33.00/hour Advanced industrial maintenance role working on pumps, motors, PLC/CNC machines, robotics, and more in a manufacturing setting. Best for techs with 3–5+ years experience who want strong benefits, steady hours, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and opens up ideas you hadn’t considered.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.