Waukesha’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in both commercial and campus settings. If you like hands-on jobs and clear results at the end of the day, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Holden Industries, Inc. (Wildeck)

Holden Industries, Inc. (Wildeck) Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Spray paint industrial steel products in a shop setting, from mixing colors to running manual spray booths and cleaning equipment. This employee-owned company offers a strong benefits and retirement package (ESOP + 401k) and steady, physical work if you’re comfortable lifting heavy parts and wearing full safety gear.

Employer: Clevanoo LLC / SERVPRO

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Lead reconstruction projects after fire, water, and storm damage—doing site inspections, building estimates in Xactimate, and managing subs from start to finish. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years in construction estimating or project management, like variety in your day, and want bonuses, benefits, and growth in the restoration world.

Employer: Carroll University

Location: Waukesha, WI (campus)

Type: Full-time, support staff

Salary: Not listed

Keep campus buildings running by installing, maintaining, and repairing plumbing systems and fixtures—from pumps and piping to drains and restrooms. This role is ideal if you hold a Wisconsin Journeyman Plumber License, like stable work in an institutional setting, and want year-round hours plus university benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good trade jobs in Waukesha don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.