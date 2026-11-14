🏭 Waukesha Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Openings

Waukesha’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for both skilled trades and engineering-minded problem solvers. Here are several local roles where you can build, improve, and grow your career.

Employer: Ventura Foods

Ventura Foods Location: Waukesha, WI (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, salaried

Full-time, salaried Category: Operational Excellence / Continuous Improvement

Lead plant-wide operational excellence efforts in a food manufacturing facility. You’ll drive Lean/Six Sigma projects, coach leaders, and improve quality and productivity. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, PTO, and strong growth potential.

Employer: Zeman Tool & Manufacturing

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-Time , 1st shift

, 1st shift Pay: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Work on everything from NASA and aerospace tooling to simple machined parts. You’ll read blueprints, run mills/lathes/grinders, set up machines, and inspect parts. Offers health insurance, 401(k) + match, PTO, flexible hours, and growth opportunities; both new and experienced toolmakers are welcome.

Employer: Eaton (ES AMER ESS division)

Location: Waukesha, WI

Type: Full-Time , 1st shift (7:00 am – 3:00 pm)

, 1st shift (7:00 am – 3:00 pm) Pay: $27.90/hour, weekly pay

Hands-on Continuous Improvement Technician role supporting Lean projects on the plant floor. You’ll run 5S, time studies, visual management boards, and small improvement projects. Day-one health benefits and vacation, up to 12 paid holidays, shift premiums for other shifts, overtime opportunities, retirement benefits, and tuition help.

Employer: Permay Prototypes and Composites

Location: Waukesha, WI 53186 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-Time

Broad, hands-on engineering role across fiberglass composites, CNC machining, custom fabrication, and additive manufacturing. You’ll develop processes, tooling, and work instructions, support prototypes and low-volume builds, and work directly with customers and suppliers. Benefits include 401(k) with match, health, dental, life insurance, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply if something looks like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.